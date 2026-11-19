First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli, a Trump loyalist whose tenure as the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles is in doubt, will help oversee the federal probe of the 2022 raid on the president's residence and club, according to multiple reports.

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, speaks during a news conference at the Spring Street Courthouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 13.

The Justice Department has reportedly tapped Bill Essayli, Los Angeles’ embattled first assistant U.S. attorney, to help investigate the 2022 search of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Essayli is expected to keep overseeing the federal prosecutor’s office L.A. while also working in Florida, according to multiple reports. The move comes after a federal judge ruled that Essayli is acting improperly as a “de facto” U.S. attorney in L.A.

Also read National security and AI figures urge DOJ to probe what Nvidia knew about chip smuggling

First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli, a Trump loyalist whose tenure as the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles is in doubt, has been tapped by the U.S. Justice Department to help in the ongoing federal probe of the 2022 raid on the president’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club, according tothat Essayli would continue overseeing the Los Angeles prosecutors’ office even as he heads to Florida for the separate probe, despite a court finding that he is unlawfully serving as a de facto head of the U.S. attorney’s office because he lacks Senate confirmation.

The Justice Department’s decision to tap Essayli — who has vigorously pursued Trump’s agenda in L.A. , targeting undocumented immigrants, protesters and alleged noncitizen voters — puts an attorney with a track record of driving ahead on dubious cases desired by the administration at the center of the Mar-a-Lago probe. The U.S. attorney’s offices in Los Angeles and Florida did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the DOJ and the White House.

Essayli has previously defended his tenure at the top of the L.A. office, saying the matter is one that will be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Several prosecutors working under Essayli in L.A. had not received any notification of Essayli’s selection for the Florida probe and said they learned of the news after being contacted by The Times Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The Justice Department’s investigation into the Mar-a-Lago matter is part of a broader search for evidence suggesting former administration and law enforcement officials somehow illegally targeted President Trump — including when agents and prosecutors searched his residence at the Florida private club and resort. Documents found at the club formed the basis for a criminal case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, on charges of mishandling classified documents and obstructing federal efforts to retrieve the records.that Essayli “will focus narrowly on the question of whether agents and prosecutors broke the law four years ago when they searched Mar-a-Lago.

” The investigation is part of a sweeping “grand conspiracy” effort by Trump and his allies in the Justice Department to connect the various criminal investigations of Trump, determine they were all politically motivated and baseless, and punish those who’d steered the investigations. So far, that effort has not produced results, and a previous U.S. attorney who had headed the Trump administration’s investigation, Jason Reding Quinones, stepped down after the midterms without disclosing a reason.

In addition to putting a staunch loyalist at the center of the Florida probe, Essayli’s selection also raises new questions about his tenure in L.A. , already the subject of fierce debate. A federal judge refused to halt his ruling that Bill Essayli is unlawfully serving as L.A. ’s top federal prosecutor, clearing the way for his removal from two criminal cases by next week.

Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ruled last year that Essayli was not lawfully serving as acting U.S. attorney, but allowed him to keep supervising prosecutions in his lesser capacities — including first assistant. However, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently ruled in a case challenging the leadership of the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada that the Justice Department cannot keep an official who has not been confirmed by the Senate in charge of a U.S. attorney’s office simply by giving that person a different title and the full powers of the job.

That ruling prompted Seabright to reconsider Essayli’s case, and to rule in October that Essayli is acting improperly as a “de facto” U.S. attorney and must stop overseeing two criminal cases connected to the challenge. The ruling makes additional challenges likely, undermining Essayli’s authority and ability to prosecute cases.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Nevada decision, which is stayed, arguing that federal law allows the attorney general to delegate a vacant office’s powers and install a new first assistant as its acting leader. The Supreme Court could decide by next month whether to take up the case. On Wednesday, the Justice Department asked the U.S. 9th Circuit to halt Seabright’s decision pending the high court’s ruling as well.

“The panel in this case should follow that judgment, both as a matter of law and equity,” the Justice Department wrote. A former Republican member of the California Assembly from Riverside County, Essayli has used his position to pursue criminal charges against protesters, activists and immigrants while dropping cases involving administration allies and supporting lawsuits challenging transgender and environmental policies in California.

Recently, the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. has taken aim at California officials over alleged voter fraud, seeking — and failing — to have thousands of ballots set aside before the Nov. 3 election. It is still pursuing individual cases against alleged noncitizen voters, and investigating how local elections offices in California handled its court-rejected demands that they set aside ballots. Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times.

She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014. Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community.

Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won theAfter the blue wave: A moderate Democrat and an anti-Trump Republican analyze results Host Beth Ruyak sits down with moderate Democrat David Townsend and anti-Trump Republican Rob Stutzman, who find themselves agreeing far more than expected. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion.

But his pathbreaking act made him a target of the LA vice squad. Over the last several years, as the war with Russia has intensified, Ukraine has increased its efforts to recruit soldiers from foreign countries, largely from those in Latin America, like Colombia. Thousands of Latino soldiers have enlisted and, if you listen to all four episodes of Call Sign Condor, you’ll meet several of them.