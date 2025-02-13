DOJ Sues New York Over 'Green Light' Law, Excluding NYC Mayor Adams

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging they protect illegal immigrants by undermining immigration policies. Notably, New York City and its mayor, Eric Adams, are not included in the lawsuit.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday that the Department of Justice ( DOJ ) is filing a lawsuit against New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul , and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that they are protecting illegal immigrants by disregarding immigration policies. The lawsuit also names Mark Schroeder, the head of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Notably absent from the lawsuit is New York City and its mayor, Eric Adams.

Newsweek reached out to the White House, the DOJ, and Adams' office for comment on Wednesday evening.The DOJ's decision to exclude Adams and NYC from Wednesday's legal action stands in contrast to its earlier lawsuit against Illinois, which included Chicago and its mayor, Brandon Johnson. The lawsuit Bondi announced against New York specifically targets state-level policies, particularly its 'green light' law, which allows people in the state to obtain a driver's license regardless of their citizenship or legal status.Two days prior to the attorney general's announcement of the lawsuit, a senior DOJ official instructed federal prosecutors in New York to drop bribery charges against Adams. This decision followed meetings between Adams' lawyers and DOJ officials after Trump took office and a trip by Adams to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump in Florida on January 17. In ordering prosecutors to drop the corruption charges against Adams, the department cited concerns that the ongoing case was hindering the mayor's ability to assist the Trump administration in its crackdown on illegal immigration. The decision to drop the charges was detailed in a two-page memo by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who stated that the prosecution was 'unduly restricting' Adams' capacity to focus on critical issues such as illegal immigration and violent crime. Bove emphasized that the dismissal was not based on the strength of the evidence but rather on the timing of the charges, which he claimed were brought too close to the mayoral election. Adams was charged nine months before the June primary. The memo instructed New York prosecutors to halt further investigative actions until after the November election, leaving open the possibility for the case to be revisited later. The charges against Adams stemmed from allegations that he accepted bribes in the form of extravagant travel benefits and illicit campaign contributions from foreign nationals during his tenure as president of the Brooklyn borough.Adams' legal team celebrated the dismissal, characterizing it as a vindication of the mayor's innocence, while his political opponents have accused him of colluding with Trump to evade legal consequences. Bondi mentioned Adams during Wednesday's news conference, telling reporters: 'We're hoping that in New York, that Mayor Adams is going to cooperate with us with the sanctuary cities and the illegal aliens.' 'This is a new DOJ. New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today,' Bondi added. As scrutiny intensifies, all eyes are now on how the courts will handle these contrasting lawsuits





