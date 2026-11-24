The U.S. Department of Justice files a forfeiture complaint against $1.1 billion in stolen stablecoins linked to a North Korean cyberattack on Binance, marking a significant legal precedent.

The United States Department of Justice has formally initiated legal proceedings to seize more than $1.1 billion in digital assets linked to a massive cyberattack on the Binance exchange. This action targets United States Dollar Coin (USDC) stablecoins that were illicitly transferred by state-sponsored hackers from North Korea. The seizure represents one of the largest recoveries of stolen cryptocurrency in recent history.

DOJ Legal Action Targets Stolen Digital Assets

According to official filings, the Department of Justice filed a forfeiture complaint against the stolen funds on behalf of the United States government. The complaint specifically identifies the assets as being held within the USDC stablecoin ecosystem, which is issued by Circle Internet Financial. This legal move is designed to permanently block the hackers from moving or spending the illicit funds.

Also read DOJ Files Civil Forfeiture to Recover $1.1 Billion Stolen From Binance By North Korean Hackers

The attack occurred on October 29, when North Korean threat actors breached Binance's security infrastructure. The hackers managed to drain a significant portion of the exchange's cold storage wallets. The Department of Justice stated that the stolen amount exceeded $1.1 billion, making this the largest single cyber-theft in the cryptocurrency industry to date.

Circle, the issuer of USDC, cooperated fully with federal authorities to track the movement of the stolen coins. By working with the DOJ, Circle was able to identify the specific wallet addresses holding the stolen assets. This collaboration allowed law enforcement to freeze the funds before the hackers could convert them into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies.

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Nation-State Actors and Cyber Security Implications

The attribution of the hack to North Korean hackers highlights the ongoing threat of state-sponsored cybercrime. North Korea has a long history of engaging in digital theft to fund its government programs and evade international sanctions. This incident demonstrates the sophistication of these groups in targeting major financial infrastructure.

U.S. authorities have previously identified North Korea as the behind-the group responsible for various high-profile hacks. The Department of Justice has previously sanctioned individual hackers associated with these operations. This new case adds to a growing list of efforts to disrupt the financial flows of these state-backed cyber units.

The recovery of these funds sends a strong message to other nation-state actors. It signals that the United States is willing to use its legal and financial systems to combat cybercrime on a global scale. The involvement of private sector companies like Circle is crucial in this fight against digital theft.

Market Context and Recent Crypto Volatility

This legal development comes during a period of significant volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. On the morning of November 24, digital asset prices gave back gains previously made during a surge in Nvidia stock. Bitcoin fell back to around $60,000 after hitting a high of $64,372 on Monday. XRP also dropped from $1.026 to $0.93 during the same period.

Total crypto liquidations reached $875 million over a 24-hour period. This widespread unwinding of leveraged positions was triggered by the fade in the Nvidia rally. Nvidia shares had added a record $954.3 billion in market value on Monday after Jensen Huang returned as CEO. However, the stock declined by 4.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

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Traders are now anticipating the release of October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Wednesday, November 25. This data is critical for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index stood at 10 on Tuesday, indicating extreme fear among market participants.

Institutional Flows and Future Outlook

Institutional investment vehicles also saw significant outflows during this turbulent period. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, November 23, according to SoSoValue data. Spot XRP ETFs in the United States also experienced outflows, totaling $2.5 million for the same day.

Bitcoin liquidations alone amounted to $372.68 million during the selloff. Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose by 1.31% to $39.49 billion as prices declined. This suggests that many traders were caught on the wrong side of the market movement.

The Department of Justice also noted that U.S. authorities and private companies had previously frozen more than $2.7 billion of stolen funds from this incident. The current forfeiture complaint seeks to formalize the seizure of the remaining assets. This case will likely influence future regulatory approaches to cybersecurity and digital asset recovery.