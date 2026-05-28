DOJ Settles with Texas Towing Company for Illegally Selling Service Members' Vehicles

The Department of Justice secured a settlement against Vehicle Management Solutions Inc. (VMS) for selling or scrapping 93 vehicles owned by protected service members without court orders, violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. The San Antonio-based company will pay $280,000 in compensation and penalties and revise its policies.

The U.S. Department of Justice has secured a settlement against a San Antonio-based towing company , Vehicle Management Solutions Inc. (VMS), for illegally selling or scrapping approximately 93 vehicles owned by active-duty service members, Reservists, and National Guard members in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

The DOJ's investigation was prompted by a complaint from a service member whose vehicle was auctioned by VMS in 2024 while he was deployed in Kosovo. Under the SCRA, towing companies must obtain a court order before disposing of a vehicle owned by a service member protected under the law.

This settlement requires VMS to pay $220,000 in compensation to affected service members, a $60,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury, and implement policy and training reforms to ensure future compliance. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon emphasized that service members should not face such illegal actions when they return from duty, and the DOJ remains committed to defending their rights.

The Civil Rights Division's Housing and Civil Enforcement Section, working with U.S. Attorneys' Offices nationwide, has obtained over $489 million for more than 152,000 service members since 2011 through SCRA enforcement. Service members who believe their SCRA rights have been violated are encouraged to contact the Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office. The case underscores the critical protections afforded by the SCRA, which allows active-duty personnel to suspend civil obligations like debt payments, evictions, and lease terminations.

The law explicitly prohibits the sale of a protected service member's vehicle without judicial authorization, a safeguard VMS repeatedly ignored. The DOJ's action highlights its ongoing efforts to hold entities accountable for exploiting service members during their deployments. The settlement not only provides restitution but also mandates corrective measures to prevent future violations, reinforcing the legal obligations of businesses interacting with military personnel.

This enforcement action is part of a broader DOJ initiative to protect service members' financial and legal interests while they serve. The Civil Rights Division continues to prioritize SCRA cases, recognizing the sacrifices made by service members and their families. Victims of potential SCRA violations can seek assistance through military legal aid offices, ensuring access to justice. The DOJ's robust enforcement record, recovering nearly half a billion dollars, demonstrates the tangible impact of these protections.

The department reiterates its commitment to vigorously defending the rights of those in uniform, sending a clear message that violations will be met with significant penalties and mandatory reforms





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Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Towing Company Vehicle Seizure Department Of Justice SCRA Violation Military Legal Protections

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