Mary Peltola won Alaska’s Senate race, but the DOJ’s 'other Dan Sullivan' probe and appeal live on. Here’s what happens next.

Mary Peltola won Alaska’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday night by a margin larger than the entire vote total of the namesake candidate at the center of a federal criminal investigation.

By Wednesday, a new report suggested that investigation is far larger than previously known. The Department of Justice has issued more than 200 subpoenas in its criminal probe of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.’s candidacy, Fox News Digital reported Wednesday. A law enforcement source told the outlet the investigation reaches into several states, involves more than one criminal target and has not been altered by Peltola’s victory.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska, beating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan

Newsweek has not independently confirmed the figure and has reached out to the DOJ for comment. The Associated Press called the race for Peltola at 10:19 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, two weeks after Election Day. Unofficial results from the Alaska Division of Elections, updated at 9:46 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, show Peltola with 144,302 votes, or 50.12 percent, to Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan’s 131,844, or 45.80 percent.

Sullivan Jr., the retired Petersburg schoolteacher at the center of the case, received 4,760 votes, or 1.65 percent. Peltola, a Yup’ik former congresswoman, becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate. The result remains unofficial until the state certifies it, a step it has targeted for November 25. DOJ Alaska Senate Criminal Probe: Subpoenas, Target Letters and Marc Elias The investigation asks whether Democrats recruited Sullivan Jr. to pull votes from the incumbent on Alaska’s four-candidate ranked-choice ballot.

It simmered for months before a New York Times investigation reported that Peltola’s team worked with people trying to recruit him. The probe’s reported size has climbed steadily since. In late October, the DOJ issued a new round of grand jury subpoenas for testimony and documents. By Election Day, the AP reported more than 100 subpoenas, along with demands to preserve records, and FBI home visits to Sullivan Jr.’s donors.

Fox News Digital’s report Wednesday puts the total above 200. The sharpest escalation surfaced on Election Day, when the AP reported that prosecutors had sent target letters to several people, including Marc Elias, the Democratic election lawyer whose firm represents Peltola’s campaign. The department uses the word “target” for someone it views as a potential defendant. Elias called the timing predictable, saying the department was “targeting me and my law firm on Election Day.

” Peltola denied knowing about any effort to get Sullivan Jr. onto the ballot. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has denied involvement, and Sullivan Jr. has long maintained his candidacy was his own idea. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has gone further. In a November 1 Truth Social post, he claimed “Fake Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., has DISAPPEARED” and accused him of a crime, without providing evidence.

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The Justice Department has not publicly identified its targets or the federal laws it believes may have been broken. DOJ Lawsuit to Block Alaska Senate Certification: Dismissed, Appealed and Now a Sanctions Fight The DOJ sued Alaska on October 22, asking a federal court to block certification if Senator Sullivan lost, on the premise that votes for Sullivan Jr. would otherwise have gone to the incumbent.

A week later, it asked the judge to isolate every ballot ranking Sullivan Jr. for investigators. Trump said he ordered the suit: “I’m the one that said ‘do it. ’” On November 1, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason threw the case out, ruling the government lacked standing and that setting aside those ballots would violate Alaskans’ right to a secret ballot. The department appealed.

At the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, voting rights groups including the League of Women Voters of Alaska have asked the court to uphold Gleason’s ruling without full briefing—a motion that, under the court’s rules, puts the department’s December 14 brief deadline on hold, according to the docket. UCLA election law scholar Richard Hasen, who filed a brief backing that request, noted Tuesday in an Election Law Blog post he pointed Newsweek to that the DOJ had not responded.

He would not be surprised, he wrote, if it chose to “grudgingly and voluntarily dismiss their appeal. ” Separately, Alaska attorney David R. Weber this week asked Gleason to sanction three Justice Department lawyers who brought the suit, including U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman, accusing them of using it for political ends. What Happens Next in the Alaska Senate Race Investigation Certification. Alaska has targeted November 25 to certify the result.

Senator Sullivan has not conceded; his campaign has said it will let the count “run its course. ” The appeal. The DOJ's response to the request to uphold Gleason’s ruling is due Thursday, Hasen noted. If the 9th Circuit grants it, the appeal would effectively end there.

The federal probe. Prosecutors could seek indictments, or the investigation could quietly fade. The AP has noted that the Trump administration has had repeated trouble getting grand juries to indict in politically charged cases. The state probe.

At Governor Mike Dunleavy’s direction, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation opened its own case.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate allegations related to the Alaska US Senate election,” Austin McDaniel, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, told Newsweek on Wednesday. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. ” For now, Alaska has a senator-elect, a defeated incumbent who has not conceded, and a federal investigation that, by the latest account, is still growing. The race has been called.

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The reckoning over how one name ended up on the ballot twice has not. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. Cumminslarger than the entire vote total of the namesake candidate at the center of a federal criminal investigation.

By Wednesday, a new report suggested that investigation is far larger than previously known. The Department of Justice has issued more than 200 subpoenas in its criminal probe of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.’s candidacy,reported Wednesday. A law enforcement source told the outlet the investigation reaches into several states, involves more than one criminal target and has not been altered by Peltola’s victory.

, updated at 9:46 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, show Peltola with 144,302 votes, or 50.12 percent, to Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan’s 131,844, or 45.80 percent. Sullivan Jr., the retired Petersburg schoolteacher at the center of the case, received 4,760 votes, or 1.65 percent. Peltola, a Yup’ik former congresswoman, becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate. The result remains unofficial until the state certifies it, a step it has targeted for November 25.

The investigation asks whether Democrats recruited Sullivan Jr. to pull votes from the incumbent on Alaska’s four-candidate ranked-choice ballot. It simmered for months before amore than 100 subpoenas, along with demands to preserve records, and FBI home visits to Sullivan Jr.’s donors. Fox News Digital’s report Wednesday puts the total above 200.that prosecutors had sent target letters to several people, including Marc Elias, the Democratic election lawyer whose firm represents Peltola’s campaign.

The department uses the word “target” for someone it views as a potential defendant. Elias called the timing predictable, saying the department was “targeting me and my law firm on Election Day. ” Peltola denied knowing about any effort to get Sullivan Jr. onto the ballot. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has denied involvement, and Sullivan Jr. has long maintained his candidacy was his own idea.

The Justice Department has not publicly identified its targets or the federal laws it believes may have been broken. , asking a federal court to block certification if Senator Sullivan lost, on the premise that votes for Sullivan Jr. would otherwise have gone to the incumbent. A week later, it asked the judge to, ruling the government lacked standing and that setting aside those ballots would violate Alaskans’ right to a secret ballot. The department appealed.

At the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, voting rights groups including the League of Women Voters of Alaska have asked the court to uphold Gleason’s ruling without full briefing—a motion that, under theto that the DOJ had not responded. He would not be surprised, he wrote, if it chose to “grudgingly and voluntarily dismiss their appeal. ”to sanction three Justice Department lawyers who brought the suit, including U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman, accusing them of using it for political ends.

Alaska has targeted November 25 to certify the result. Senator Sullivan has not conceded; his campaign has said it will let the count The DOJ's response to the request to uphold Gleason’s ruling is due Thursday, Hasen noted. If the 9th Circuit grants it, the appeal would effectively end there. Alaska Bureau of Investigation opened its own case .

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate allegations related to the Alaska US Senate election,” Austin McDaniel, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, toldon Wednesday. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. ” For now, Alaska has a senator-elect, a defeated incumbent who has not conceded, and a federal investigation that, by the latest account, is still growing. The race has been called.

The reckoning over how one name ended up on the ballot twice has not.