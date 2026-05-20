DOJ's Campaign Against Medical Schools and Their Inability to Measure Physician Quality

The Justice Department asserts that UCLA and other medical schools have been silently taking race into account when deciding admissions, which they argue is a violation of anti-discrimination laws. However, the article argues that these accusations are fundamentally racist and based on flawed assumptions. It compares statistics on the med schools' admissions practices to those of Yale, suggesting inconsistency.

The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Does President Trump 's Department of Justice know what it does to turn out good doctors? The Justice Department claims that UCLA and other med schools give too much weight to race in choosing students.

But its analysis is fundamentally racist. In February, the DOJ filed a lawsuit accusing UCLA of illicit discrimination against white and Asian applicants. Its letter accused UCLA of secretly considering the race of applicants, thereby violating anti-discrimination laws. A comparison of the DOJ’s statistics on MCAT scores and GPAs at UCLA and Yale demolishes the agency’s argument that those stats are the ultimate — indeed, the only — indicators of an applicant’s suitability





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