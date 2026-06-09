DOJ Reviews California School Districts Over Gender Identity Instruction and Parental Opt-Out Rights

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated a review of four California school districts to assess policies on sexual orientation and gender identity instruction and parents' rights to opt children out of lessons, amid broader national debate.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a review of four California school districts -San Francisco Unified and three districts in Monterey County (Graves Elementary, Santa Rita Union, and Soledad Unified)-to examine policies regarding instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and parents' rights to opt children out of such lessons.

The review, announced by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, seeks to determine whether parents are adequately informed about these lessons and their opt-out rights, and whether district policies comply with recent court rulings on parental rights in education. The DOJ will also scrutinize policies governing access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and girls' sports teams based on gender identity, as well as compliance with Title IX.

The Civil Rights Division has not reached any conclusions, and the review coincides with a national debate over curriculum content and parental involvement. California law mandates that comprehensive sexual health education include sexual orientation and gender identity, requires parental notification for sex education, and permits opt-outs.

Separately, SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su is scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce about the district's transgender and ethnic studies curricula, facing questions from Republican lawmakers on parental rights and classroom content





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Department Of Justice School Districts Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Parental Rights Opt-Out Title IX California Curriculum Transgender Education

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