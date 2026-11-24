U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Justice Department charged more than 800 defendants and recovered $8 billion in intended victim losses.

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Federal prosecutors have charged more than 800 defendants and recovered over $8 billion in intended victim losses as part of the largest anti-scam enforcement surge inSpeaking alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a news conference in Washington, Blanche said the enforcement blitz follows President Donald Trump's March executive order directing a government-wide crackdown on fraud and predatory schemes targeting Americans. Since that directive, the Justice Department has filed more than 400 criminal cases across 85 federal districts, resulting in charges, extraditions, guilty pleas and prison sentences.

"We are not just going after individual scammers," Blanche said. "We are dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long. "A board with data, labeled"2026 Anti-Scam Surge", is displayed during a press conference with U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva about recent efforts against cyber fraud at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. , Nov. 24, 2026.

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Patel detailed the FBI's global offensive under Operation Blackout, an interagency campaign targeting international fraud syndicates. According to Patel, federal agents and international partners have seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, confiscated more than 14,000 digital devices and dismantled 29 scam compounds across four continents. Those compounds operate as self-contained towns where criminal networks force human trafficking victims to run online fraud schemes against Americans, Patel said, noting that joint operations have freed more than 2,200 trafficked workers.

"They thought they could get away with it in Southeast Asia. They moved to Africa. They moved to the Middle East," Patel said.

"We annihilated them on every single continent that they chose to operate and attack American citizens. "The crackdown comes as online and phone fraud continue to hit U.S. households at staggering rates. Blanche cited a recent Gallup study finding that 10% of Americans reported that they or a household member fell victim to a scam in 2025, resulting in an estimated $68 billion in losses in a single year.

Officials pointed to a wide range of schemes disrupted since March, from felony inmates using contraband cellphones and handwritten scripts to run jury-duty extortion scams to Mexico-based timeshare fraud allegedly operated by major drug trafficking cartels. FBI Director Kash Patel speaks alongside U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche during a news conference to announce the results of a crackdown on cyber-enabled scams, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 24, 2026.

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In the past two weeks alone, federal authorities worked with Mexican officials to extradite a list broker accused of selling the names of more than 1 million elderly Americans to international scam networks, resulting in at least $15 million in victim losses. Agents also dismantled websites impersonating U.S. federal courts and arrested nine suspects in an alleged sweepstakes scheme that defrauded seniors of millions of dollars, Blanche said.

Overseas, a recent enforcement push coordinated in London yielded 28 arrests across Africa, $11 million in seized assets, the rescue of 120 trafficked workers and the removal of 3.7 million fraudulent Facebook and Instagram accounts, Patel said. Beyond arrests and asset seizures, federal officials are also intervening before money leaves victims' bank accounts.

Through Operation Level Up, a joint effort with the U.S. Secret Service, agents have prevented nearly $700 million in potential losses across 11,000 targeted Americans, 77% of whom did not realize they were being scammed, Patel said.

"The United States government and President Trump does not tolerate organized theft perpetrated against the American people," Blanche said. "No matter where these criminals are in the world, we will find them and hold them accountable. "