DOJ Orders Drop of Criminal Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice has instructed federal prosecutors in Manhattan to dismiss the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The department cited concerns that the case was interfering with the mayor's ability to address immigration and crime issues, aligning with President Trump's agenda. This decision has sparked debate about the intersection of politics and the justice system.

The Department of Justice has ordered federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams . Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told prosecutors in a two-page memo that they were 'directed to dismiss' the bribery charges against Adams immediately.

Bove said the order was not based on the strength of evidence in the case, but rather because it had been brought too close to Adams' reelection campaign and was distracting from the mayor’s efforts to assist in the Trump administration’s law-and-order priorities. \The memo also ordered prosecutors in New York not to take 'additional investigative steps' against the Democrat until after November's mayoral election, though it left open the possibility that charges could be refiled after that following a review. The intervention and reasoning – that a powerful defendant could be too occupied with official duties to face accountability for alleged crimes – marked an extraordinary deviation from long-standing Justice Department norms. \An attorney for Adams, Alex Spiro, said the Justice Department’s order had vindicated the mayor’s claim of innocence. 'As I said from the outset, the mayor is innocent—and he would prevail. Today he has,' Spiro said in part in a statement. 'The Department of Justice has reevaluated this case and determined it should not go forward. There is good reason for that.' A spokesperson for the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, declined to comment. The case against Adams was brought under the previous U.S. attorney for the district, Damien Williams, who stepped down before Trump became president.





