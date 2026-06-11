DOJ OLC Opinion: EEOC's 'Disparate Impact' Policies Unconstitutional

The Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel declared thIs week that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) 'disparate impact' policies are unconstitutional,overturning a rule that had been long criticized by conservatives. The opinion found that the EEOC policies disregarded the intention behind employers' hiring practices and pressured them into engaging in 'race-based decisionmaking,' in violation of the Constitution.

the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) declared this week that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission 's (EEOC) 'disparate impact' policies are unconstitutional,overturning a rule that had been long criticized by conservatives.

The OLC opinion found that the EEOC policies disregarded the intention behind employers' hiring practices and pressured them iNto engaging in 'race-based decisionmaking,' in violation of the Constitution. Conservatives celebrated the OLC opinion as a significant step toward ending what they see as a destructive legal doctrine that ultimately required the type of racial discrimination it purported to ban. The opinion cited several cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling in Ricci v.

DeStefano,which sided with firefighters who sued the New Haven Fire Department for tossing out test results due to fear of a Title VII lawsuit





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Disparate Impact Unconstitutional Race-Based Decisionmaking Title VII Lawsuit New Haven Fire Department Supreme Court Ruling Conservative-Majority Court College Admissions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOJ Expands Election Probe in California Amid Late Ballot CountThe Department of Justice has opened multiple investigations into California's election practices,citing vulnerabilities in voter ID, roll maintenance, and ballot collection laws,while sending prosecutors to monitor balLot processing.

Read more »

2020 election denier under scrutiny from fair elections advocates for new role at DOJKurt Olsen, who helped try to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is now part of the Justice Department, working on a “grand conspiracy” investigation targeting the president’s foes.

Read more »

DOJ finds EEOC violated civil rights laws with guidelines that pressured employers to make race-based decisionsThe Justice Department accused the EEOC of violating civil rights laws by issuing guidelines that effectively pressured employers to make race-based considerations in hiring and promotions.

Read more »

New Jersey man allegedly planned ISIS attack on synagogue: DOJHe discussed “potential attacks on targets within the United States, including places of worship.”

Read more »