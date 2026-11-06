DOJ National Security Head John Eisenberg Steps Down Amid Agency Shakeups

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the resignation of John Eisenberg, head of the National Security Division, adding to recent departures at the Department of Justice.

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John Eisenberg, the head of the National Security Division at the Department of Justice, is stepping down from his post, multiple sources told Fox News on Friday. Shortly after Fox News learned of Eisenberg's resignation, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced it on social media.

"He has served with distinction, strengthening our nation’s ability to address threats, both foreign and domestic," Blanche said. "Under his leadership, the Division advanced President Trump’s mission to make America safe by prosecuting terrorists and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt planned attacks on the American people. " This was Eisenberg's second stint serving under President Donald Trump.

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In Trump's first term, Eisenberg was an assistant and deputy counsel to the president, as well as a legal advisor to the National Security Council, which advises presidents on foreign policy matters. John A. Eisenberg responds to questioning from U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono during Senate Judiciary hearings in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, D.C. , on March 25, 2025.

Less than an hour before Eisenberg's departure was made public, Blanche announced the resignation of Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. Attorney for Florida's Southern District. Quiñones' office was perhaps most known for its indictment of Raúl Castro, the former president of Cuba who took over after his brother Fidel Castro's nearly 50-year reign.

"We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime," Blanche said. "Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country. " These two departures come just a day after Harmeet Dhillon, who headed up the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, announced she'd be leaving as well. James Cirrone is a writer on the Breaking/Trending News team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to james.cirrone@fox.com.