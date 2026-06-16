DOJ Lawyers Argue xAI Is ‘Vital’ for National Security in NAACP Lawsuit

In a bid to dismiss a lawsuit over xAI’s polluting gas turbines, the Justice Department claimed the company is integral to military operations—including the Iran War.

, saying attempts to stop xAI from running the natural gas turbines “threatens American national, economic, and energy security by seeking to shut off the power supply for artificial-intelligence innovation that supports the Department of War’s military operations.

” The DOJ, along with xAI and the state of Mississippi, asked the court to dismiss the suit, filed by the NAACP in April. The NAACP alleges xAI isn’t following the Clean Air Act and is endangering public health by running unpermitted natural gas turbines at the site of its second data center in Southaven, Mississippi, dubbed Colossus 2.

In May, the NAACP filed a request for a preliminary injunction to stop xAI from running the turbines, alleging that their continued use without a permit “increases risks of asthma attacks and heart disease” in communities with an already, including Grok, that “support mission-critical operations across Secret and Top-Secret classified networks. ” A separate declaration filed by Cameron Stanley, the chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at the Department of Defense, details how the military relies on Grok’s Gov model to “support vital national security missions.

” That includes using the model as part of recent strikes against Iran. Forcing xAI to stop running the gas turbines powering Colossus 2, Stanley says, “directly threatens ongoing national security interests. ”—shot to national notoriety in 2024 when residents of southwest Memphis complained that the company had begun running unpermitted gas turbines at its first data center site.

The Memphis region has some of the highest asthma rates in the country, and residents worried about additional pollution from the unpermitted turbines. State agencies in both Tennessee and Mississippi have claimed that the company has a year to run the turbines without clean air permits—a claim that, the NAACP argues, is not consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations. The original lawsuit filed by the NAACP identified 27 turbines operating without a permit at its site in Southaven.

But emails between xAI and state regulators obtained by the Southern Environmental Law Center , a partner in the NAACP lawsuit, show that as of mid-May, there were 57 turbines operating without permits at the Colossus 2 site. Many of those turbines, the emails show, were added weeks after the NAACP filed its lawsuit.

The growth of Colossus 2’s turbines from 27 to 57 means, according to the SELC, that the site has seen a 111 percent increase in nitrogen oxide emissions, an 83 percent increase in PM2.5 emissions, and an 88 percent increase in formaldehyde emissions since April.is a senior writer for WIRED, covering climate change, energy, and the environment. Previously, they were a reporter and editor at Drilled, an investigative climate multimedia reporting project.

Before that, they wrote about climate change and technology for Gizmodo, and served as a contributing editor for the New ... The investment comes as Elon Musk’s AI unit faces complaints about the carbon-emitting units and looks to become a big player in cloud computing. One line tucked into a federal highway bill would strip funds from cities and states unless they kill their automated plate tracking programs—effectively banning the tech for all but toll collection.

The Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases were launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. The group lost its funding under Trump in part due to conspiracy theories. A federal IT staffer filed a complaint about DOGE, then went public. Shortly after Elon Musk boosted a post calling his claims false, his brake lines were cut.

Now he’s suing for defamation. The federal government is planning to let a rule regulating federal data center operations sunset in September with no replacement. The long-awaited documents SpaceX filed with US regulators Wednesday included details about a lucrative deal to lend GPUs to a major AI rival. The US military has long known that cheap fixes could stop location data from exposing its troops.

It adopted almost none—and now says adversaries are using the data to target soldiers during a war. The ex-employees, who cofounded a new AI watchdog group, say investors deserve more information about xAI’s safety practices before SpaceX goes public. Plus: Hackers use Meta’s AI bots to hack Instagram accounts, Anthropic helps NSA hackers, a decades-long GPS satellite mystery may have been solved, and more.

As Americans stew over the looming risk of job-stealing AI and data centers in their back yards, the feds are raising the alarm about a new category of threat, documents obtained by WIRED show. The US Built a Site to Ensure Fair Access to Public Lands.

Then Everything Went Wrong Recreation.gov was supposed to make access to public lands more equitable and streamlined. Instead, it’s rife with bots and inequality, while a government contractor benefits.





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