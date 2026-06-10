DOJ Launches Investigations into Race-Based Admissions at 15 Medical Schools

The Department of Justice has opened investigations into 15 medIcal schools for alleged race-based discrimination, citing violations of Title VI and the 14th Amendment. The probes target institutions like Harvard and UC Davis Medical School, which are accused of using socioeconomic proxies to circumvent the 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action.

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened investigations into 15 medical schools across the country, alleging that their admissions processes discriminate on the basis of race in violation of federal law.

The probes are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape higher education policies and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling that struck down race-conscious admissions. The DOJs announcement highlights specific violations at institutions like Harvard University and the University of California, Davis School of Medicine,accusing them of systematically favoring certain racial groups over others.

At Harvard, the DOJ alleges that the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by intentionally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants while giving preference to Black and Hispanic candidates. The department claims that Harvard's admissions practices run afoul of the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. Similarly, the DOJ's investigation into UC Davis Medical School found that administrators openly boasted about 'skirting' the Supreme Court's ruling by using socioeconomic variables as proxies for race.

The school devised a so-called 'Davis Scale' that ranked applicants based on perceived disadvantages and adjusted the impact of GPA and MCAT scores accordingly. According to the DOJ, this system allowed UC Davis to become the 'third most racially diverse medical school in the country, behind only historically Black universities,' but resulted in blatant racial bias.

Data from 2023 to 2025 revealed stark disparities: 93% of white and certain Asian medical students had MCAT scores equal to or higher than their Black counterparts, yet Black and Hispanic students were admitted at rates up to six times higher than white and Asian students, despite consistently lower academic qualifications. The DOJ's press release quoted Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who condemned Davis Med's actions as reflecting 'unabashed contempt for the rule of law and plain disregard for the potential public health consequences of putting race over merit, skill, and competence.

' The ongoing investigations signal a renewed federal commitment to enforcing colorblind admissions standards, with potential repercussions including loss of federal funding and legal sanctions. Higher education institutions natIonwide are now under scrutiny to ensure their policies align with the Supreme Court's mandate





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