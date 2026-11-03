Department of Justice opens full investigation into Democratic Senator Mary Peltola's campaign over alleged plot to recruit decoy candidate Daniel J. Sullivan to confuse Alaskan voters.

The Department of Justice has launched a comprehensive investigation into the re-election campaign of Democratic U.S. Senator Mary Peltola following revelations of an alleged coordinated effort to recruit a decoy candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan. This legal action comes amidst claims that the strategy was designed to confuse Alaskan voters by creating name confusion with Republican incumbent Senator Daniel S. Sullivan.

Vindication of Early Warnings Against Decoy

Senator Daniel S. Sullivan publicly raised alarms about the potential scheme as early as June, well before the specific details of the recruitment operation became known to the general public. He identified Daniel J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher residing in the remote Alaskan town of Petersburg, as a sham candidate whose sole purpose appeared to be siphoning votes from the incumbent. The incumbent senator emphasized that Daniel J. Sullivan had a history of supporting liberal Democrats, including Peltola, which suggested a coordinated political motive rather than a genuine independent bid for office.

Also read FBI Investigates Alaska Senate Race Fraud Claims Involving Dan J. Sullivan and Mary Peltola

Internal Campaign Records Reveal Strategic Planning

Former staff members from the Peltola campaign have confirmed that the initiative, internally referred to as the "ballot composition project," was a deliberate operation overseen by top aides. The scheme began in the summer of 2025 when a campaign staffer received specific instructions to compile a list of all individuals named Dan Sullivan within Alaska using voter records. This list was subsequently used to identify and recruit Daniel J. Sullivan to enter the race, leveraging the state's unique four-person ballot format to maximize voter confusion.

Mysterious Operatives and Secret Recruitment Tactics

The recruitment process involved discreet travel to far-flung Alaskan communities and the deployment of a mysterious Midwestern operative who used a fake name to approach potential candidates. These efforts reportedly took place in informal settings such as brew pubs, where the operative pitched the idea to individuals like Daniel J. Sullivan. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the campaign's own legal team were reportedly aware of and discussed these strategies, indicating a high-level awareness of the potential for voter deception.

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Legal Challenges and Federal Scrutiny Intensify

Despite Peltola's public assertions that she was unaware of the recruitment efforts, the Department of Justice has moved to hold her campaign accountable for the alleged voter fraud. The federal investigation is currently challenging a recent judicial ruling that dismissed a lawsuit seeking to delay the certification of the Alaska Senate election results. Federal prosecutors are arguing that the possible voter confusion caused by the decoy candidate warrants further scrutiny and potential legal intervention regarding the election outcome.

Impact on Alaska Voters and Election Integrity

The unfolding scandal has raised significant concerns about election integrity in Alaska, particularly regarding the effectiveness of voter education and ballot access rules. The incident highlights the vulnerabilities inherent in states with multiple candidates on a single ballot, where minor details can have major consequences for election results. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on determining the extent of Peltola's personal involvement and whether the scheme successfully influenced the final vote count in the highly competitive Senate race.