DOJ Halts Controversial Anti‑Weaponization Fund Amid Judicial Separation‑of‑Powers Dispute

The Justice Department says the anti‑weaponization fund will not be revived, rejecting a juDge's demand for sworn statements from senior officials and citing separation‑of‑powers concerns. The ruling could shape future court‑executive interactions.

The Department of Justice has announced that it will no longer pursue the controversial anti‑weaponization fund that was first introduced in May as part of a broader settlement involving former President Donald Trump.

In a filing submitted to U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, the DOJ argued that the judges request for sworn declarations from senior officials - including Acting Attorney General Lisa Blanche, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - constituted an improper intrusion on executive authority and raised serious separation‑of‑powers concerns. The agency contended that courts routinely accept representations from high‑level officials without demanding perjury‑penalized statements, and that compelling such testimony would set a dangerous precedent by forcing the executive branch to obtain judicial approval for routine settLement decisions.

The DOJ further noted that a recent case in the District of Columbia had already accepted the administrations assurances that the fund would not move forward, thereby underscoring the redundancy of the current demand. In response to the judge's order, the DOJ warned that if the required declarations are not filed by the Friday deadline, the case will proceed and the government will be required to file a responsive pleading by July 17.

The department's spokesperson emphasized that the judge's request appeared to aim at having the officials personally sign off on any future settlements that the Justice Department might reach, effectively inserting the judiciary into the routine decision‑making process of the executive branch.

"Judges do not get to insert themselves into the Department's settlement authority," the spokesperson said, reiterating that the anti‑weaponization fund has been indefinitely blocked and will not be revived under any name. The filing also highlighted that the administration has repeatedly disavowed the proposal,with Blanche testifying before the House Appropriations Committee that the fund is dead and that no taxpayer dollars will be earmarked for payments to Trump‑aligned individuals.

Despite these assurances, Judge Brinkema expressed lingering skepticism during the hearing, pointing to President Trump's recent public comments expressing disappointment that the fund wasn't moving forward. She noted that such statements could suggest the initiative might resurface, and she indicated that the court may continue to pursue clarity to ensure the fund will not be resurrected. Legal analysts see this as a classic clash between the judiciary's oversight role and the executive's autonomy in managing its internal affairs.

The outcome of the litigation may have broader implications for how courts can demand sworn attestations from senior officials in future disputes over executive‑branch actions. The case remains open, and further developments are expected as both sides prepare for possible continued proceedings





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Department Of Justice Anti‑Weaponization Fund Separation Of Powers Judge Leonie Brinkema Executive Authority

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