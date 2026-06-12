DOJ Finds UC Davis Medical School Admissions Discriminatory After Supreme Court Ruling

The Department of Justice has concluded that UC Davis School of Medicine engaged in race-based admissions practices in violation of federal law, following a six-month investigation.

The Department of Justice has determined that the University of California, Davis School of Medicine violated federal law by engaging in race-based admissions practices, according to a press release issued by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

The determination came after a six-month investigation into the school's admissions procedures, which allegedly used socioeconomic factors as proxies for race to circumvent the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division stated that the school's actions reflected contempt for the rule of law and disregarded public health consequences by prioritizing race over merit, skill, and competence.

The DOJ alleged that UC Davis Medical School, commonly referred to as Davis Med, deliberately shifted its admissions policies following the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which ended race-conscious admissions. According to documents obtained by the department, school leadership openly boasted about skirting the ruling by using class-based socioeconomic variables such as family income, parental education, and residency in underserved areas as proxies for race.

The DOJ claimed that the school created a tool called the Davis Scale, which ranks applicants based on perceived disadvantages while adjusting for GPA and MCAT scores. As a result, in 2024, Davis Med became the third most racially diverse medical school in the country, behind only historically Black universities. The department reviewed admissions data from 2023 to 2025 and found that 93 percent of white and certain Asian admittees had MCAT scores at or above the average Black admittee.

Despite this, the school admitted Black and Hispanic applicants at rates up to six times higher than white and Asian individuals, even though these groups consistently had lower average academic qualifications. The DOJ emphasized that medical schools receive substantial federal financial assistance and must comply with federal nondiscrimination laws. The department stated it will engage in settlement negotiations with any school found in violation to ensure compliance, and if schools refuse to settle, it will sue.

This action against UC Davis is part of a broader crackdown; last month, the DOJ concluded that UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine and Yale University School of Medicine had also engaged in similar practices. In response, UC Davis School of Medicine issued a statement expressing disappointment with the DOJ's report and conclusions. The school strongly disagreed with any characterization of its admissions practices as discriminatory or inconsistent with applicable law.

The statement said the report's findings did not accurately reflect the school's rigorous, individualized, and merit-based admissions process or its firm commitment to complying with federal and state antidiscrimination laws. UC Davis reaffirmed its dedication to meeting the critical healthcare needs of California, particularly in underserved and under-resourced areas. The DOJ's investigation focused on whether the school's use of socioeconomic indicators effectively served as a proxy for race, thus violating the Supreme Court's clear prohibition on race-based admissions.

The department noted that while considering socioeconomic status is generally permissible, using it with the intent to achieve racial diversity can be unlawful. The findings underscore ongoing tensions between federal enforcement and institutional efforts to promote diversity in higher education, especially in medical fields where diversity is seen as crucial for addressing health disparities.

The DOJ warned that it will continue monitoring medical schools and other institutions receiving federal funds to ensure compliance with federal law, signaling that more investigations and potential lawsuits may follow





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