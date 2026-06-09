DOJ Expands Election Probe in California Amid Late Ballot Count

The Department of Justice has opened multiple investigations into California's election practices,citing vulnerabilities in voter ID, roll maintenance, and ballot collection laws,while sending prosecutors to monitor balLot processing.

Federal authorities have intensified scrutiny of California 's election system as ballot counting continues nearly a week after the state's primary. The Department of Justice has opened multiple election fraud investigations, established a public tip line for reporting suspected misconduct, and dispatched a federal prosecutor to observe the Los Angeles County ballot processing center for a second time.

First Assistant U.S. attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the launch of several inquiries and argued that California's election framework contains serious structural vulnerabilities. He specifically raised concerns about voter identification procedures that allow first‑time registrants to verify identity with documents such as gym membership cards,credit cards,or prescription labels instead of a driver's license or Social Security number. Essayli as well questioned whether California adequately maintains its voter rolls by removing deceased individuals, those who have moved, and felons ineligible to vote.

He criticized the state's permissive ballot collection laws, saying third‑party collection complicates the chain of custody for ballots. These concerns are part of an ongoing legal battle in which the DOJ seeks to audit California's voter rolls. State Attorney General Rob Bonta has resisted,citing privacy restrictions, and the dispute is now before the Ninth Circuit.

While the DOJ's actions follow former President Donald Trump's claims about possible rigging in the California primary, not all races have drawn the same level of scrutiny. Republican guBernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said his campaign hasn't observed any grounds for legal action, though he argued that California's extended counting period erodes public confidence and should be streamlined.

The heightened federal focus arrives as late‑counted ballots have dramatically reshaped contests such as the Los Angeles mayoral primary, where a former reality television star saw his lead narrow. Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a major case that could affect how states handle mail ballots arriving after Election Day but postmarked in time-a decision that could influence Californias procedures ahead of the November election.

The DOJ's election integrity push also received support from U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton of the Southern District of New York, who referenced historical race‑based voting discrimination and the Voting Rights Act during a Senate banking committee hearing regarding his nomination





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Election Fraud California Department Of Justice Bill Essayli Ballot Collection Voter Rolls Los Angeles Mail Ballots Supreme Court Steve Hilton

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