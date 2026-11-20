Trump’s DOJ drops its ‘Decoy Dan’ lawsuit to block Mary Peltola’s Alaska Senate win, calling it moot. The criminal probe goes on.

The Trump administration on Thursday moved to abandon its legal bid to block certification of Democrat Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, telling a federal appeals court that "this case is moot.

" In a filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Justice Department lawyers asked the judges to declare the case over and to wipe away the lower-court ruling that had already thrown it out. The retreat came two days after the Associated Press called the race for Peltola, who won an outright majority of first-choice votes over two-term Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. The lawsuit was built for a photo finish. Alaska delivered something else.

Also read Hundreds of subpoenas fly in DOJ’s ‘Decoy Dan’ probe as Democrat Peltola declared winner in Alaska

A case designed to freeze a razor-thin result now had nothing left to freeze, and the department said as much. The fight over the race is not entirely over. A federal criminal investigation into the candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., the retired Petersburg schoolteacher who shared the senator's name on the ballot, is continuing, Attorney General Todd Blanche has said. And Sullivan has not posted publicly since the race was called.

Why the Justice Department Is Dropping Its Alaska Senate Lawsuit The department sued Alaska election officials on October 22, after President Donald Trump ordered the case.

"I'm the one that said 'do it,'" he later said. The suit turned on a single scenario: Sullivan losing, but by fewer votes than his namesake received. In that event, the department wanted certification blocked until investigators could determine whether voters who chose Sullivan Jr. had meant to choose the senator. Its lawyers warned that a narrow Peltola win would be a "tainted victory.

" The administration never explained how such an inquiry could work without breaching the secret ballot. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the case on November 1, two days before the election, ruling that the federal government lacked standing and that setting ballots aside would violate the secret ballot. The department appealed the same day. Lawyers from Alaska's Department of Law, representing the state's election officials, had urged the judge to toss it, calling the suit meritless.

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Even before the votes were counted, Newsweek noted that a clear Peltola win would likely make the lawsuit moot, since the request hinged on a Sullivan loss. The department's response to a pending motion at the 9th Circuit was due Thursday. It answered by folding its hand, while asking the court to vacate Gleason's ruling on the way out. It is at least the second time since Election Day that the department has moved to drop a high-profile election lawsuit.

The first targeted roughly 20,000 California ballots it said were cast by suspected noncitizens. Is the 'Decoy Dan' Criminal Investigation Over? No. The civil suit is collapsing, but the criminal investigation it traveled alongside remains open. Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Democrats recruited Sullivan Jr. to siphon votes from the incumbent.

On Election Day, they sent target letters to several people, including Marc Elias, whose firm represents Peltola's campaign. Elias said the department was "targeting me and my law firm on Election Day.

" No one has been charged. It remains unclear whether recruiting a namesake candidate would break any criminal law. Ballot stacking is not illegal at the federal level, and the department has not said which offenses it is examining. The Justice Department did not respond to questions from Newsweek on Wednesday about whether the race being called changes anything about the investigation.

Peltola has denied any role in Sullivan Jr.'s candidacy, and he has long said the decision to run was his own. Trump has demanded that Peltola be prosecuted. After the call, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the outright majority "will probably create issues" for the Justice Department, but added, "I think there is still a case," in an interview with NewsNation. A separate state inquiry, ordered by Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, is also open.

"The Alaska Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate allegations related to the Alaska US Senate election," Austin McDaniel, a deputy commissioner at the state Department of Public Safety, told Newsweek on Wednesday. What Peltola and Sullivan Have Said Peltola, who would be the first Alaska Native in the Senate, has kept her eyes forward.

"Thank you, Alaska. Let's get to work," she wrote on X after the race was called. She has since said it is time to move on and that she wants to work for all Alaskans. Sullivan has not conceded.

On Monday, his campaign said it would let the process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified, and promised to say more by the end of the week. What Comes Next: Alaska Senate Certification and Swearing-In With the Justice Department backing off, the path to Washington runs through a short calendar. Under the Division of Elections schedule: Peltola would take the oath when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.

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In a filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Justice Department lawyers asked the judges to declare the case over and to wipe away the lower-court ruling that had already thrown it out. The retreat came two days after thewas built for a photo finish. Alaska delivered something else. A case designed to freeze a razor-thin result now had nothing left to freeze, and the department said as much.

The fight over the race is not entirely over. A federal criminal investigation into the candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., the retired Petersburg schoolteacher who shared the senator's name on the ballot, is continuing, Attorney General Todd Blanche hasThe suit turned on a single scenario: Sullivan losing, but by fewer votes than his namesake received. In that event, the department wanted certification blocked until investigators could determine whether voters who chose Sullivan Jr. had meant to choose the senator.

Its lawyers warned that a narrow Peltola win would be a"U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the case on November 1, two days before the election, ruling that the federal government lacked standing and that setting ballots aside would violate the secret ballot. The department appealed the same day. Lawyers from Alaska's Department of Law, representing the state's election officials, had urged the judge to toss it, calling the suit, since the request hinged on a Sullivan loss.

The department's response to a pending motion at the 9th Circuit wasIt is at least the second time since Election Day that the department has moved to drop a high-profile election lawsuit. The firstNo. The civil suit is collapsing, but the criminal investigation it traveled alongside remains open. Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Democrats recruited Sullivan Jr. to siphon votes from the incumbent.

On Election Day, they sent target letters to several people, includingwhether recruiting a namesake candidate would break any criminal law. Ballot stacking is not illegal at the federal level, and the department has not said which offenses it is examining. The Justice Department did not respond to questions fromPeltola has denied any role in Sullivan Jr.'s candidacy, and he has long said the decision to run was his own. Trump has demanded that Peltola be prosecuted.

After the call, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the outright majority"will probably create issues" for the Justice Department, but added,"I think there is still a case," in an A separate state inquiry, ordered by Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, is also open.

"The Alaska Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate allegations related to the Alaska US Senate election," Austin McDaniel, a deputy commissioner at the state Department of Public Safety, toldPeltola, who would be the first Alaska Native in the Senate, has kept her eyes forward. "Thank you, Alaska. Let's get to work," she.

On Monday, his campaign said it would let the process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified, and promised to say more by the end of the week. Last day to challenge the outcome in state superior court.