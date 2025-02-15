DOJ Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams Amidst Resignation Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges were dropped by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a week of high-profile resignations by top prosecutors. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered the dismissal, sparking controversy and accusations of political motivations.

The Department of Justice filed a motion to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams after a dramatic week of resignations by top prosecutors. An attorney in the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section, Edward Sullivan, signed the required paperwork Friday evening to move forward with seeking the formal dismissal of charges. He was joined by another career official in the criminal division, Toni Bacon, and acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

This move ends a contentious standoff between prosecutors in the department's Public Integrity Section and Bove, who earlier this week instructed prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to report to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Sources allege this followed Bove and other DOJ leadership becoming aware of a suggested quid pro quo from Adams' attorneys, claiming that Adams' vocal support of Trump's immigration policies would be rewarded by dropping the indictment against him. Danielle R. Sassoon, the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned along with three other top supervisory officials within the Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C., where the case had been reassigned. The impasse continued into Friday when many of the section's leaders refused to sign the paperwork and also resigned in protest, before Bove gathered the rest of the section earlier Friday to inform them of serious consequences if no one stepped forward.The filing of the paperwork now means a federal judge will ultimately decide whether the case can be dismissed. Hagan Scotten, the assistant United States attorney for Southern District of New York, stated in his resignation letter, 'No system of ordered liberty can allow the Government to use the carrot of dismissing charges, or the stick of threatening to bring them again, to induce an elected official to support its policy objectives.' Chad Mizelle, Bondi's chief of staff, countered the defiant prosecutors in a statement Friday afternoon, claiming Adams' prosecution was politically motivated. 'The fact that those who indicted and prosecuted the case refused to follow a direct command is further proof of the disordered and ulterior motives of the prosecutors. Such individuals have no place at DOJ,' he said.Adams was indicted in September on five counts, with federal prosecutors alleging he accepted illegal gifts, including plane upgrades and hotel stays, from Turkish businessmen and officials in exchange for preferential treatment. They also alleged Adams received illegal campaign straw donations from Turkish nationals. Adams pleaded not guilty, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and claimed, without evidence, that he was being politically targeted by the Biden administration, even though the investigation covers many years before Biden was in office. Adams' lawyer denied there was any quid pro quo between Adams and the Trump administration before DOJ leadership instructed prosecutors to drop the case without prejudice, meaning it can be refilled. 'The idea that there was a quid pro quo is a total lie,' attorney Alex Spiro said. 'We offered nothing and the department asked nothing of us.' Adams appeared with Trump administration 'border czar' Tom Homans on 'Fox and Friends' on Friday morning. Following that appearance, Adams released a statement saying: 'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never.'





