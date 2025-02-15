DOJ Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor Adams After Internal Turmoil

The U.S. Department of Justice filed to dismiss a federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, sparking controversy after allegations of pressure tactics and a potential quid pro quo. Lead prosecutor Lisa Sassoon resigned, citing concerns over the attempted dismissal, while several other high-ranking officials also resigned in protest.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed court paperwork Friday to dismiss a federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams , after days of internal turmoil within the department. The decision to drop the charges came after Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove reportedly pressured DOJ lawyers to sign a motion to dismiss the case, promising leadership positions to those who complied.

Two former DOJ officials, who remain in contact with lawyers at the department, told NBC News that Bove convened a meeting with the remaining lawyers in the Public Integrity Section on Friday morning. During the meeting, which was described as a video call, Bove allegedly gave them a one-hour deadline to provide two names to sign the motion. Three former DOJ lawyers, who are in touch with current department lawyers, confirmed that the motion to dismiss Adams' case was signed by two officials, one of whom is a trial attorney nearing retirement. The motion, seeking dismissal without prejudice — meaning the case could potentially be prosecuted in the future — was filed Friday evening. The move follows the resignation of the lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Sassoon, who refused to comply with Bove's order to drop the charges. In a letter to newly minted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sassoon urged her to reconsider the directive, stating it raised serious concerns about her ability to prosecute federal crimes without fear or favor. She alleged that Adams' attorneys, in a meeting with the DOJ in January, essentially proposed a quid pro quo, suggesting Adams would be able to assist with the department's enforcement priorities only if the indictment was dismissed. Sassoon also claimed her office was preparing to file additional charges against Adams based on evidence that he destroyed and instructed others to destroy evidence and provide false information to the FBI. Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, vehemently denied Sassoon's recounting of the meeting and her allegation of a quid pro quo. He stated they offered nothing and the department asked nothing of them. Adams himself released a statement asserting that he never offered, nor did anyone on his behalf, any trade of his authority as mayor for an end to the case. He stressed his sole responsibility was to the city's residents and called for putting this difficult episode behind them to restore trust. In addition to Sassoon, several other high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned Thursday, including an assistant U.S. attorney who worked on the Adams case and the acting heads of the Public Integrity Section and the Criminal Division. These resignations followed Bove's attempt to pressure the prosecution team into dropping the case despite their objections. The escalating situation has raised serious questions about the Trump administration's commitment to pursuing justice impartially and prioritizing political aims over criminal culpability





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eric Adams New York City Department Of Justice Corruption Federal Charges Lisa Sassoon Emil Bove Resignation Quid Pro Quo Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump DOJ Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove dismissed charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, stating they were politically motivated and hampered his ability to address the migrant crisis. Bove noted that Adams' criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies and his efforts to combat illegal immigration contributed to the decision. The dismissal, which allows for potential re-filing in the future, comes after Adams' legal team sought intervention from the Trump administration.

Read more »

DOJ Drops Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams Amidst ControversyNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has been cleared of bribery charges by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a stunning development that has left the city in political turmoil. The DOJ's decision, citing concerns about the investigation's interference with Adams' ability to assist in Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, has sparked intense debate and accusations of political maneuvering. While Adams maintains his innocence and vows to continue serving as mayor, the controversy continues to cast a long shadow over his administration.

Read more »

DOJ Drops Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams After Internal Revolts and ResignationsThe U.S. Department of Justice filed to dismiss federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, triggering a wave of resignations from top DOJ officials who opposed the move. The decision, made by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, ignited a fierce internal debate within the department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Joon Kim leading the charge against dismissing the case. Kim argued that the dismissal was inconsistent with her duty to prosecute federal crimes impartially and raised concerns about a potential 'quid pro quo' offer from Adams' legal team. The case against Adams centered on allegations of illegal campaign contributions, but the controversy extended beyond the charges themselves, raising questions about the influence of political agendas within the Justice Department.

Read more »

Mayor Adams’ administration pitches new reformer for Rikers jails: Mayor Adams’ administrationCity lawyers argued the current jail commissioner was best suited for the job. The notion was met with no small amount of skepticism.

Read more »

Adams Welcomes Trump's Intervention, DOJ Drops Charges Amidst Immigration ConcernsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has welcomed the Trump administration's decision to drop federal bribery and corruption charges against him, signaling a possible shift in his approach to immigration. The Justice Department justified the move, arguing that allowing the case to proceed would hinder Adams' ability to focus on curbing illegal immigration in the city, a priority for the Trump administration. Critics, however, condemned the DOJ's decision and raised concerns about the growing connection between Adams and the Trump administration.

Read more »

DOJ Orders End to Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Eric AdamsThe Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered an end to the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a move that has sparked controversy. Some elected officials believe the mayor's meetings with President Trump, both before his inauguration and recently, influenced the DOJ's decision. The order is pending final approval from the judge overseeing the case. Mayor Adams has publicly stated that he believes he was targeted by the Biden administration due to his criticism of its immigration policy. Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized that the mayor's priority should remain the city and its residents. Reverend Al Sharpton criticized the DOJ's decision, alleging political blackmail and suggesting that President Trump is holding the mayor hostage. The mayor's opponents in the upcoming election have also condemned the order, claiming it compromises his ability to serve the city's best interests. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, viewed the decision as appropriate, citing the weakness of the initial evidence.

Read more »