DOJ Defends White House UFC Event Against 'Obstructionist' Lawsuit

The Department of Justice pushes back against a lawsuit seeking to block the UFC fight at the White House, calling it a baseless attempt to impose personal preferences on the nation.

The Department of Justice has fired back against a lawsuit seeking to block the upcoming UFC event at the White House, calling the legal challenge an obstructionist and baseless attempt to ruin a celebration of American patriotism.

In court filings this week, DOJ attorneys argued that the plaintiffs, two Virginia residents represented by The Public Integrity Project, could simply avoid the event rather than use an 11th-hour lawsuit to prevent thousands of spectators from gathering on the South Lawn. It would be easy enough to simply avert their gazes for the weekend, the government wrote.

Instead, they seek to enlist the power of a court to impose their idiosyncratic preferences on the rest of the country and ruin an event designed to celebrate the United States of America. The lawsuit, filed over the weekend, targets the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, seeking an emergency injunction to stop the match, which is expected to draw 4,000 spectators to the White House grounds.

The event is part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, and preparations have been underway for weeks, including the installation of a 90-foot-tall steel arch dubbed the claw. The plaintiffs argued that the event interferes with the White House and National Mall area, describing the setup as hideous. They claimed organizers ignored federal permitting rules, skipped environmental reviews, and triggered conflict-of-interest concerns under National Park Service regulations and the National Environmental Policy Act.

However, the DOJ countered that the plaintiffs opinions are not superior to those who support the match. All these hopes could be dashed at the very last moment by the whim of two people who believe they have superior taste and want to spoil the event for everyone else, the DOJ attorneys wrote.

A White House official echoed that sentiment, stating that the lawsuit is an obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory action simply to prevent President Donald Trump from hosting what will undoubtedly go down as one of the most iconic events in White House history. The official added that the UFC match is no different from other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall.

UFC president Dana White has denied that the event is political, emphasizing that it is solely about celebrating the nation's 250th birthday. However, the lawsuit has drawn attention amid broader political tensions, with some Republicans expressing fears that the fight could become a fatal mistake in a must-win political race. The legal battle is set to continue, with the plaintiffs required to file their final brief by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta will then decide whether to grant the injunction. The outcome remains uncertain, but the DOJ remains confident that the event will proceed as planned. The White House has prepared extensively, with construction ongoing and security arrangements in place. The clash between the government and the plaintiffs highlights the deepening divide over how public spaces should be used for political and cultural events.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on the court to see whether the Freedom 250 UFC match will go ahead as scheduled





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