DOJ Clarifies: No Criminal Investigation into E. Jean Carroll, Focuses on Nonprofit's Role in Her Legal Expenses

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois has clarified that there is no criminal investigation opened against E. Jean Carroll, despite earlier media reports suggesting otherwise. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is insteAd examining the financial aspects surrounding Carroll's civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, focusing on a Chicago-based nonprofit that helped pay some of her legal expenses.

the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois has clarified that there is no criminal investigation opened against E. Jean Carroll , despite earlier media reports suggesting otherwise.

The office issued a statement refuting the claims, stating that any such assertion is categorically false. Instead, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is examining the financial aspects surrounding Carroll's civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. The focus of the investigation is on a Chicago-based nonprofit,American Future Republic, which is run by Reid Hoffman,a major Democratic Party donor and co-founder of LinkedIn.

The nonprofit is alleged to have helped pay some of Carrolls legal expenses, contradicting her 2022 deposition testimony where she stated she was not receiving outside funding for her legal costs. Carroll has sued Trump twice: first for allegedly sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, and second for defamation in response to Trump's denial of the alleged sexual assault incidEnt. Trump denies all claims made against him





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