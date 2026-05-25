DOJ Appeals to Lift Injunction on White House Ballroom Construction

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to lift the injunction halting the construction of the planned White House ballroom, in a legal battle between a preservationist group and the White House over whether the redevelopment of the East Wing, including the ballroom's construction, should go forward.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a brief on Sunday with U.S. District Judge Richard Leon asking him to lift the injunction halting the construction of the planned White House ballroom, in a legal battle between a preservationist group and the White House over whether the redevelopment of the East Wing, including the ballroom, should proceed.

The DOJ cited the need for top-level, state-of-the-art security at the White House complex and pointed out that the construction of the ballroom is a critical and cohesive part of the East Wing project, vital for national security. The DOJ mentioned the security elements of the planned ballroom, such as drone deterrence, vantage points for snipers, bullet-resistant and blast-proof glass, steel columns, and military-grade venting.

In March, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon issued an injunction halting the construction of the ballroom, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has temporarily paused the injunction while considering the DOJ's appeal. The White House has also struggled to gain Senate support for funding security upgrades related to the ballroom project.

Despite repeated attempts to convince GOP senators, the proposed funding of $1 billion for security upgrades, including $220 million for security in and around the proposed ballroom, was unsuccessful. The ongoing legal battle, which has been ongoing for months, has disrupted the White House's plans for the redevelopment of the East Wing, including the construction of the planned ballroom





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Department Of Justice Injunction White House Ballroom Construction East Wing Project

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