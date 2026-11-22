With Alaska’s Senate race now called, the Justice Department is shifting focus toward Sen.-elect Mary Peltola’s campaign as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged scheme to run a spoiler candidate against her opponent, according to two people familiar with the matter.

With Alaska’s Senate race now called, the Justice Department is shifting focus toward Sen. -elect Mary Peltola’s campaign as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged scheme to run a spoiler candidate against her opponent, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The focus marks a shift in the investigation, which thrust the Justice Department into the center of a contentious political race. For months, investigators had focused on whether former candidate Daniel J. Sullivan intended to siphon votes from Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, whose name is similar. Just before the election, however, a New York Times report described an alleged coordinated effort involving the Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to improve her chances of victory.

Also read DOJ Drops ‘Decoy Dan’ Lawsuit Over Peltola’s Alaska Senate Win

Peltola has publicly said she was not aware of the alleged effort. With public pressure from President Donald Trump and from Justice Department headquarters, some officials weighed whether a possible charge could be brought against the alleged spoiler candidate nicknamed “Decoy Dan,” according to one of the people familiar with the discussions.

The investigation has since shifted away from Daniel J. Sullivan and is now focused on Peltola’s campaign, the DSCC and outside political consultants allegedly involved in the scheme, another person familiar with the matter said. The Justice Department also has sent dozens of FBI agents to Alaska and issued hundreds of subpoenas and preservation letters as part of the probe, that person said.

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Gerald Heikes, a longshot candidate, was issued a subpoena as part of a DOJ probe, CNN previously reported. More than a dozen people have received letters saying they may be targets of the investigation, CNN has reported. Related article Dan Sullivan, a candidate in Alaska's US Senate race who shares a name with the incumbent seeking reelection, talks in front of a welcome sign near downtown Petersburg, Alaska, on July 3.

Justice Department’s Dan Sullivan criminal probe accelerates after Alaska campaign revelations 5 min read Democrats have denounced the investigation as politically motivated, arguing that recruiting spoiler candidates is a common and legal strategy. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has moved to drop its lawsuit seeking to block certification of Peltola’s victory. The suit argued that certification should be delayed while an investigation determined whether voters had been confused.

A judge rejected the Justice Department’s longshot certification delay effort before Election Day, a move that hinged on whether the margin of Peltola’s victory was larger than the number of votes Daniel J. Sullivan received. The official count shows that even if Daniel J. Sullivan’s votes were counted for Sen. Sullivan, Peltola would still win. Two days after the race was decided, the administration asked a court to declare the case moot.

CNN has reached out to the Peltola campaign and the DSCC for comment.