Federal attorneys tell appeals court that their challenge has become moot by the results of the election, which will be certified next week.

From left, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola, Republican U.S. Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, the incumbent, and undeclared U.S. Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg.

Attorneys representing the U.S. Department of Justice told the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday that they are no longer pursuing a lawsuit against the Alaska Division of Elections over its handling of the state’s U.S. Senate election. , attorneys for the federal agency said “this case has become moot,” a statement signaling they will not oppose the state certifying Democratic candidate Mary Peltola as the winner of the election.said she intends to certify the electionAccording to preliminary results through Wednesday, Peltola’s margin over Sullivan is greater than the number of first-choice votes cast for Sullivan and all other candidates combined.

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When seated in Congress, she will join a 56-person Democratic Senate majority elected amid a nationwide surge of support for Democratic candidates.and asked a federal judge to issue an order that would preclude elections officials from certifying Peltola as the election winner while it investigated whether the presence of independent candidate Dan J. Sullivan confused Alaska voters. , saying the federal government lacked standing, but the Department of Justice appealed to the 9th Circuit.

The League of Women Voters of Alaska and the national organization Common Cause, arguing on the appeal,to issue a summary order upholding Gleason’s decision and asked the appellate judges to punish the federal attorneys that filed the case.

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“The legal theory advanced by the United States here is embarrassing and indefensible,” wrote attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the two groups. “The Court should summarily affirm and then order the attorneys for the United States to explain why they or their client should not be sanctioned for pursuing a frivolous appeal.

” On Thursday, the federal government responded, saying that instead of summarily upholding Gleason’s decision, the appeals court should vacate it, erasing it from the books entirely, because it is now moot. Alaskans have now voted, the federal government said, and ballots for Dan J. Sullivan are mixed with other ballots, making it impossible to determine who voted for Dan J. Sullivan.

“The United States therefore reluctantly acknowledges that there no longer exists any means of determin whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were meant to be cast for Senator Sullivan,” the federal attorneys wrote. In late October, the New York Times reported that Dan J. Sullivan had been recruited by Democratic campaigners who sought to spoil the re-election campaign of Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“The purpose of this lawsuit,” federal attorneys wrote, “was always to make sure that voters had the opportunity to cast a vote accurately reflecting their choice of candidate, notwithstanding the confusion caused by Daniel J. Sullivan’s campaign, egged on by Peltola’s. ” While the civil lawsuit is winding down, a separate criminal investigation is continuing. The Anchorage Daily News