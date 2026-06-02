DOJ Abandons Fund for Trump's IRS Lawsuit Victims

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed it will not proceed with plans to create a fund for victims of President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the IRS, following significant Republican opposition and a judge's order halting the fund's creation. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Blanche stated, 'We are not moving forward with the fund. Period.' However, some Republican senators stIll express reservations about the DOJ's commitment to abandoning the fund.

The Department of Justice ( DOJ ) has officially abandoned plans to create a fund for victims of President Donald Trump 's lawsuit against the IRS , according to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Blanche.

This confirmation comes a day after the DOJ stated it would adhere to a judge's order halting the fund's creation. Blanche asserted, 'We aren't moving forward with the fund. Period.

' He acknowledged the importance of the fund's original purpose but maintained that the DOJ will not proceed with its establishment. Representative Grace Meng (D-NY), the ranking member of the subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, pressed Blanche, asking, 'Not moving forward ever?

' Blanche declined Democratic demands to put his assurances in writing, but stated that the DOJ wouldn't revive the fund, even if litigation against the settlement continues. Republican opposition, led by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, had previously derailed the GOP's plans to pass a second reconciliation bill ahead of the president's June 1 deadline. Ivey expressed dissatisfaction with Blanches testimony, arguing that the DOJ should provide written assurance tHat the fund will not be reinstated.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) had initially expected Blanche's remarks to create the necessary certainty for the Senate to proceed with reconciliation this week. yet, he later stated that he could not guarantee this would happen yet, as some senators, like Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), had previously indicated they would block the fund if offered as an amendment in the reconciliation package





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