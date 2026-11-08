'Doing what's right': Welch speaks after deciding not to seek another term as Illinois House speaker

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch spoke exclusively with ABC7 Chicago Saturday, his first public comments since announcing he would not seek a fourth term as speaker.

Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel"Chris" Welch spoke with ABC7 after deciding not to seek another term, saying"it's about doing what's right.

", a decision that comes after pressure from fellow House Democrats who criticized his handling of sexual harassment allegations involving a former state lawmaker. Welch spoke exclusively with ABC7 Chicago Saturday during a visit to Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, where he attended a resource fair and spoke with seniors and veterans. The interview marked his first public comments since announcing he would not seek a fourth term as speaker.

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"I think as Speaker of the House, you also have to be listener of the house," Welch said. Asked whether it was difficult to make the decision under the circumstances, Welch said leadership is not about holding onto power.

"Well, I will say that it's always difficult to make a decision. But my type of leadership is never about holding on to power. It's never about a title. It's about doing what's right," Welch said.

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Welch said he concluded he should step aside after determining it was necessary to allow the House to move forward.

"So I had to make an important decision to make sure the voters get what they've asked us to do," Welch said. Man charged with kidnapping, battery that led to Chicago police pursuit, crash, Palatine police sayHe added: "I had to make the decision that I will not seek another term as Speaker. I truly have been honored to serve in this role. It's been the honor of a lifetime.

" Welch's decision followed a public statement signed by 26 Democratic state lawmakers, including 19 women, who said they had lost confidence in his leadership. Their concerns centered on what they described as a three-year delayed response to"I have to tell you, I respect that reasoning. I do think we could've handled that situation better in hindsight," he said.

"There's some things that we have in motion that I hope will strengthen the House, strengthen the institution going forward so that a new speaker does not have to deal with something like that. I think we all want to make sure that we have a culture that we are all proud of, a workplace that we're all proud of," Welch said.

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"I think it's also important to make sure that we lead in unity," he said. He also said he wants to ensure his successor has sufficient time to emerge and be evaluated by lawmakers. While Welch plans to step down as speaker in January, he said he intends to continue serving as the state representative for Illinois' suburban 7th District. NYC Dept. of Education employee charged in stabbing death of jogger