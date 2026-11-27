Doha Winners: ‘A Girl Unknown’ & ‘Concrete Land’ Scoop Top Prizes

Michel Hazanavicius To Present Exclusive Footage Of ‘The Third Hand’ In AI Case Study At Les ArcsThe China-set first feature follows the fate of a young girl who is found abandoned as a baby in a rubbish bin and then grows up from babyhood through to adolescence with three sets of different guardians and circumstances.

The film world premiered in Cannes Critics’ Week earlier this year where it won the Fipresci Prize. The picture was acquired forTodd Boehly Dissects How Daniel Katz's Trading Desk Acumen Fed Into A24 Success: "Very Few Entertainment People Understand Math"about a 17-year-old girl who discovers a rotten side to the posh countryclub where she works on the golf course. The film world premiered in Sundance, where it won the World Cinema Special Jury Award.

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The film is the Philippines’ entry for the 99th Academy Awards.as an elderly Cameroonian woman waiting for her children to return home after they left for Europe in search of fresh life opportunities. The film won Venice’s Lion of the Future for a Debut Film when it premiered there in its Orizzonti sidebar in September.