Doha Film Festival opens with message of 'resilience' and celebrates 'achivement' of delivering a full festival despite growing geopolitical turmoil

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For the past few weeks, there was speculation on whether or not the Qatari festival would move ahead given the tense geopolitical situation in the region, which has escalated since the U.S. and Israel began launching attacks against various targets in Iran back in February.

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“When the odds seemed stacked against us, we could have postponed, scaled back, canceled, but we did not,” said festival director Fatma Hassan Alremaihi during the opening ceremony. “Perhaps our greatest achievement this year is this very gathering. You are here, and we are here.

” China Box Office: 'Resident Evil' Holds Top Spot for Fourth Straight Frame as 2014's 'John Wick' Debuts in Third “Even in the most difficult of times, the Doha Film Institute has continued to stand alongside filmmakers and support cinema,” she added.

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“We have had a difficult year, but we have not ceased to achieve. ” This year, the DFI has supported over 100 projects and brought more than 60 Arab voices to international festivals, with 55 films in the Doha Film Festival having had support from the lauded institute. Qumra, the DFI’s annual talent incubator and industry initiative, moved online in March, but still supported 49 projects from 39 countries.

The revamped Doha Film Festival has transformed the Doha Film Institute’s existing Ajyal Film Festival, dedicated to youth and family-friendly cinema, into a more ambitious international event for a broader audience. It has four competition strands: international feature film competition, short film competition, the Ajyal film competition , and the Made in Qatar competition, dedicated to projects made in Qatar regardless of the director’s provenance.

The festival’s opening film, “The Station,” centers on Layal, who runs a women-only gas station in Yemen, which is a safe haven during the country’s civil war.

“When Layal’s younger brother faces enlistment, she is forced to reconnect with her estranged sister to save him,” says the synopsis. This fictional tale based on real events looks at the impact of civil war on the country, just as Yemen is on the edge of a possible return to the conflict that killed 150,000 and brought many others close to famine.

The film, which features mostly non-professional Yemeni actors, is produced by Screen Project and Georges Films. It is co-produced by One Two Films, KeplerFilm, Barentsfilm, Setara Films and The Imaginarium Films.

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“To have Yemen showcased at this festival, spotlighting Yemen’s culture through music, film, discussions, and to have so many talented Yemenis around us is a real honor,” said Ishaq on stage. The director was visibly moved, stating: “It’s really important to take a moment to reflect on how it’s really difficult to celebrate at this moment,” before sending her thoughts to the people of Sudan and Palestine.

“Watching films can sometimes feel very trivial, she added. “If there’s something this film taught me, it’s that the work that we do isn’t trivial. It brings humanity to the headlines. ” Ishaq labelled her film as a “defiant cry that says ‘we are still here’ in the face of those who seek to erase .

” “We would like to thank the young men of Jordan and Palestine, who made the film with us,” echoed the film’s producer and co-writer Nadia Eliewat.

“Films do not stop wars, do not stop genocide, but it is our means as filmmakers to impose our narrative so the world becomes more open to every cause we show. ”