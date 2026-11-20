Doha Film Festival Lifts Off As Gulf States Remain On High Alert Amid Iran Strikes

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Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director, and CEO of the Doha Film Institute , which oversees the festival, said the fact the event was going ahead was testimony to the spirit resilience in Qatar and the Gulf wider region. Raine's Joe Ravitch Talks Growth Strategies For Arab Film & TV: "It's Not About Getting Tom Cruise To Shoot His Movie" - Industry Days DohaQatar's Film Committee & UAE-Based Yango Play Explore Partnership Kicking Off With Falconry Doc Series 'Elzam' “Even in the most challenging times, we have continued to stand alongside storytellers and champion stories that deserve to be seen and remembered,” she said.

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, which embodies the courage of filmmakers who tell the stories that others try to silence. It slips between bullets and shells, through the corridors of senseless war, and transcends borders to speak to audiences everywhere. ” In the backdrop, although the situation has calmed since the U.S. and Israel launched a military campaign on Iran’s Republic Islamic government at the end of February, the Gulf region remains on high alert.

Iran launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait this week, while U.S. jets struck a missile site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday. Qatar which is at the heart of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict has not been targeted. Ishaq’s drama-comedy stars Manal-Al-Mulaiki and Abeer Mohammed as two sisters divided by the civil conflict sweeping Yemen who unite against the odds to save their 12-year-old brother from the local draft.

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Ten years in the making the film, it shows the human side of Yemen’s multilateral civil war dating back to 2014, which has killed more than 150,000 people directly, with an estimated quarter of million people also dying due to the resulting famine and destruction of the healthcare system.which was agreed back in the summer, comes amid a reigniting of the conflict, with the resurgence of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have also launched attacks on Saudi Arabia. In an escalation on Thursday, just hours before Doha’s opening ceremony, the Houthi’s hit a skyscraper in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, housing its sovereign wealth fund capital.

Ishaq said the film was an example of how culture and art could act as antidote to darker forces at work in the world, and spread understanding of the human cost involved. In spite of the tensions in the backdrop, regional and international guests have flocked to the festival and ceremony its Industry Days sister event, overseen by Qatar’s Film Committee, which has doubled the guests this year.

The conference got off to a buzzy start on Thursday with heavy hitters in attendance including Neon’s Tom Quinn, The Raine Group cofounder Joe Ravitch,Medical Drama ‘Dr. Lucia’ In Works From Justin Hartley; Writer & Producers Set