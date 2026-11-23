Dogwoof and Tattle TV have struck a microdrama documentary deal for 'The Family I Had', 'Fear of 13' and more.

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The former follows a mother after her 13-year-old son murdered his 4-year-old sister. The latter is about Nick Yarris, who spent over two decades on death row before DNA evidence proved his innocence. The adaptations will premiere on Tattle TV before being distributed across the growing vertical entertainment market. They are being produced byDogwoof boss Anna Godas said: “I love the idea of finding new ways for incredible documentaries to reach people who might not otherwise discover them.

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As we grow our online community, we’re always looking for fresh ways to connect audiences with stories that move and inspire. It’s wonderful to be working with filmmakers who are so open to exploring new ways of bringing their stories to audiences. ” Tattle co-founder Marina Elderton added: Partnering with Dogwoof is an exciting step for us.

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Their catalogue showcases some of the world’s most compelling documentaries, and together we’re exploring how these powerful stories can reach audiences in a new format. We see huge potential for vertical viewing beyond scripted