Comedian Tim Robinson called Burbank police 'dirty pigs' under a memorial post for K9 Spike, accusing officers of animal abuse and of deleting his comments.

The Burbank Police Department’s baseball card of Spike, a police dog who died on duty. Actor Tim Robinson at the Emmy Awards.unleashed a series of angry, expletive-filled comments on the Burbank Police Department’s Instagram following an anniversary post memorializing its fallen K9, Spike.in November 2025, “The Chair Company” star is going after law enforcement over the police dog’s death.

“Dogs should not be Pigs!!!!! ,”in the comments section under the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs. ” According to screenshots captured by TMZ, Robinson left numerous comments under the post memorializing Spike, many of which the actor claimed were deleted.