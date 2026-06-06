Dogs in Need: Why Underdogs Struggle to Find Forever Homes

Underdogs, dogs that have been in the charity's care for at least six months, are often overlooked due to their unusual appearance, age, or need for extra training. Experts say that looks, size, and stereotypes about certain breeds play a role in why these dogs struggle to find homes.

Dogs are often referred to as man's best friend. But for 122 pups at the Dogs Trust, finding a loving family is proving to be tricky.

These so-called 'Underdogs' have been in the charity's care for at least six months - with some waiting years to find a forever home. According to experts, underdogs are often overlooked due to their unusual appearance, age, or need for extra training. Jay McGuinness, Canine Rehoming & Welfare Manager at Battersea, explained that looks can influence first impressions, particularly when people are searching online.

Black Greyhounds and other black dogs are a good example of how certain animals can be overlooked for reasons that aren't about their personality or suitability as a pet. Historically, black Greyhounds have taken a lot longer to rehome than other dogs, often because of an assumption that their features can be less distinct in photos and they may not stand out as easily when people are browsing online.

However, in many cases it is not just about appearance, but a combination of misconceptions around age, size and breed. The Dogs Trust currently has 122 Underdogs under its care, which range in size, age, breed and temperament. Finding a dog their forever home is always the charity's top priority. One of the biggest underdogs is Hamish - a four-year-old Great Dane crossbreed, described as a sweet and goofy boy.

Hamish is a strong, energetic lad who is still working on his lead manners and would benefit from physically capable adopters, ideally a two-person household, who can manage his strength and continue his training using the thing he loves most, food. As Hamish likes to investigate the world with his mouth, he'll need a tidy, uncluttered home where objects can be kept safely out of reach while he settles in.

In contrast, Joe is a tiny four-year-old Chihuahua on the lookout for a home with Amy, an 11-year-old Chihuahua. Joe can be a little worried by new people, but once you're in his circle, you're in for good. Joe is a tiny four-year-old Chihuahua on the lookout for a home with Amy, an 11-year-old Chihuahua. Ralphie is a 5-year-old Terrier looking for a calm home set up with adult adopters.

In his ideal home, he would love to spend his days with a family who can help him grow in confidence at his own pace, with Amy right there cheering him on. Other underdogs looking for forever homes include Akita Cross, Chip, and crossbreed Rossi, who requires ongoing medical care. Rossi has minor luxation of both patella that doesn't bother him. So, why are these adorable dogs struggling to find homes?

According to the experts, there are several factors at play, including looks, size, and stereotypes about certain breeds. Of the cohort of dogs that have been with us for longer than 6 months, 47% of them are classed as large-sized dogs and 39% are medium-sized dogs. Older dogs can be overlooked in favour of younger pups, but they deserve a loving home just as much.

There are lots of benefits when it comes to rehoming an old dog: less exercise but can be just as fun and playful, more likely to be fully house-trained and, as they are older and wiser, they usually know other training basics too, but you can certainly still teach an old dog new tricks. One of the biggest underdogs is Hamish - a four-year-old Great Dane crossbreed, described as a sweet and goofy boy.

Lizzie Longlegs is a 10-year-old Saluki cross, who the Dogs Trust describe as a gentle soul. Mr McGuinness added that we often see older dogs overlooked because people assume they won't be able to learn new things, larger dogs passed over because they are thought to need lots of space, and Greyhounds assumed to be high-energy when the reality is often very different.

Ultimately, every dog is an individual, and many dogs simply need the opportunity to show who they really are. Could you provide a home for an underdog? You can find more information on the Dogs Trust and Battersea website. Keep an open mind.

Rather than focusing solely on age, breed or appearance, take the time to get to know a dog's personality and needs. Rehoming from a rescue, like Battersea, is a really positive first step because every dog in our care has been carefully assessed by our behavioural and veterinary teams





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