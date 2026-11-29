The postponement of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade forced NBC to reshuffle its holiday programming, but was moving the 53rd Bayou Classic off national broadcast

– In 1968, NBC cut away from a dramatic football game between the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders to air the movie. Television viewers missed Oakland scoring two touchdowns in the closing moments to win.

The backlash changed how television networks handled live football broadcasts. The decision is now known as "Heidi Gate or Heidi Game.

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" A storm forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28, resulting in NBCWhy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Was Postponed Ahead of Thanksgiving, the East Coast was bracing for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding. The National Weather Service issued high-wind and coastal flood warnings for parts of New York.