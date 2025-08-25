Dogecoin Risks Further Decline as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

Dogecoin struggles to recover from recent losses, weighed down by risk-off sentiment in the crypto market. Large whale holders reduce exposure, fueling concerns about further price declines.

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to struggle, shedding another 5% on Monday and dipping below the $0.22 mark. This recent decline reflects a larger trend of risk-off sentiment sweeping through the cryptocurrency market, impacting Dogecoin 's recovery efforts. Data reveals a concerning picture for DOGE. Derivatives indicators point to weak market sentiment , with Futures Open Interest plummeting from a peak of $5.35 billion on July 22 to $3.

54 billion, suggesting fewer traders anticipate short-term price increases. Further fueling concerns is the consistent offloading of Dogecoin by large volume holders. Addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have reduced their exposure, indicating a de-risking strategy and adding pressure to the downward trend.Compounding these issues is the significantly suppressed number of Daily Active Addresses. Sunday saw a mere 47,000 addresses interacting with the network, a far cry from the 517,000 recorded on June 21 and 675,000 on May 14. This dwindling activity signifies weak demand for DOGE, potentially keeping its price under pressure. On the technical front, Dogecoin is struggling to maintain the critical $0.22 support level. Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) paint a bearish picture, reinforcing the prevailing negative sentiment. While an ascending trendline provides some support, traders remain cautious, eyeing key levels at $0.21, formed by the confluence of the 100-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages. Should the sell-off intensify, support levels at $0.18 and $0.16 could be tested. However, a rebound could occur if the 50-day EMA at $0.21 provides a foundation for bulls to reclaim the $0.22 level and potentially challenge the $0.25 resistance





