Dogecoin co-founder Markus Skeletus argues that cryptocurrency valuations are arbitrary and driven purely by speculation, dismissing all future price projections as unreliable.

Markus Skeletus, the co-creator of Dogecoin who operates on X under the handle Shibetoshi Nakamoto, stated that no one can accurately predict cryptocurrency prices. He explained that these digital assets hold arbitrary value driven entirely by the hope that others will buy them at a higher price in the future. His comments came as a direct response to a user post predicting that Zcash (ZEC) would drop to $100.

Cryptocurrency Values Are Arbitrary

Skeletus emphasized that every cryptocurrency on the market, including Dogecoin which he created, has no intrinsic worth tied to external fundamentals. He described future price projections as being equivalent to "pissing in the wind" because they rely solely on speculative belief rather than measurable utility. This view applies to all tokens regardless of their name or current market capitalization.

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Zcash ETF and Price Context

At the time of Skeletus posting his opinion, Zcash was trading at approximately $728, reflecting a 41.3% increase over the previous year. His remarks followed a week after Bitwise filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot Zcash ETF. The proposed fund is scheduled to trade on the Texas Stock Exchange under the ticker ZEC and will not stake ZEC or use shielded transactions.

Historical Context of Dogecoin Creation

Skeletus and Jackson Palmer launched Dogecoin in December 2013 as a joke about the cryptocurrency market of that era. They based the token on the Doge meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, and Skeletus has admitted that it took only a couple of hours to write the code. He previously revealed on X that he sold all his DOGE in 2015 after losing his job for an amount equivalent to the price of a used Honda Civic.

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Other Critics Question Asset Utility

These sentiments echo comments from major financial figures who have long questioned the value of digital assets. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates described crypto and NFTs at the TechCrunch Sessions Climate conference in June 2022 as being 100% based on the greater fool theory. He argued that the only reason for ownership is the expectation that someone else will pay more later.

Buffett Contrasts With Traditional Assets

Warren Buffett reinforced this skepticism at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in April 2022, stating he would not take all the Bitcoin in the world for $25 because it produces nothing. He contrasted Bitcoin with farmland and apartment buildings, which generate tangible returns like food and rent. Skeletus continues to engage on X under his pseudonym, frequently addressing crypto forecasts and new token launches.