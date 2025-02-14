DOGE Team Granted Access to Sensitive Labor Department Data, Sparking Privacy Concerns

Elon Musk's DOGE initiative has received approval to use software capable of transferring large amounts of data from the Department of Labor's systems, raising alarm among career employees. The access granted has been temporarily suspended following a legal challenge.

The Department of Labor has granted approval to a team working for Elon Musk 's DOGE initiative to utilize software that could facilitate the transfer of substantial amounts of data from the department's systems. This approval, documented in records, has raised concerns among career employees at the Labor Department, particularly regarding the potential for unauthorized access to sensitive information. The approved software, PuTTY, is commonly used for file transfers and remote computer access.

While it's freely available for decades, its use within government agencies is strictly controlled due to stringent security protocols regarding federal data. \The authorization for DOGE members to use PuTTY has been met with alarm, as some employees perceive a lack of sufficient vetting and experience among these new arrivals. They express apprehension about the potential for misuse and the risk of compromising privacy, highlighting the unknown identities and intentions of DOGE personnel within the department's sensitive data environment. \The Labor Department has acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that the access granted to PuTTY has been temporarily suspended pending review. This pause follows a legal challenge filed by several federal labor unions. NBC News was unable to ascertain whether DOGE members had already utilized the software or transferred any data. However, the possibility alone has ignited security concerns within the department regarding the protection of confidential information. The White House, responding to inquiries, asserts that individuals collaborating with Musk are adhering to federal laws, possessing appropriate security clearances, and acting as employees of relevant agencies, not external advisors. The Labor Department houses over 50 electronic systems containing a wide spectrum of personally identifiable information. These systems encompass data from various offices, including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Employment and Training Administration. The specific Labor Department databases targeted by DOGE employees remain unclear.





