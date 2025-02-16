DOGE Task Force Unveiled at HUD to Slash Waste and Boost Efficiency

HUD Secretary Scott Turner launches a new task force, the DOGE Task Force, to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse within the department. The task force, alongside DOGE, has already identified $1.9 billion in misplaced funds and aims to maximize budget efficiency. Other agencies, including the EPA and Department of Defense, are also taking steps to address wasteful spending.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) Secretary Scott Turner announced the formation of a new Department of Government Efficiency task force on Thursday, aiming to 'eliminate waste, fraud and abuse' within his federal agency. DOGE revealed that $1.9 billion in HUD funds had been recovered as of Friday, stating that the money was misplaced during the Biden administration and was 'earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed.

' DOGE claimed to have collaborated with Turner in releasing these funds, which are now available for utilization by the U.S. Department of Treasury. Turner stated that HUD launched its own DOGE Task Force to meticulously review the agency's expenditure of taxpayer dollars. This task force, led by HUD employees, is tasked with maximizing budget efficiency and reporting its findings directly to Turner.An expert's revelation highlighted substantial levels of waste that DOGE could eliminate from entitlement programs and pet projects, characterizing them as 'a lot of fat.' HUD Secretary Turner emphasized the department's commitment to detailed and deliberate spending of every dollar to serve rural, tribal, and urban communities. He attributed this new approach to President Trump's leadership, stating that HUD is no longer operating on a 'business-as-usual' basis. Turner underscored the critical role the DOGE task force will play in identifying and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, ultimately leading to better service for the American people.Turner explained that the establishment of this task force is in direct response to President Donald Trump's executive order mandating 'maximization of governmental efficiency and productivity.' The HUD DOGE Task Force will strive to 'ensure all programs, processes, and personnel are working together to advance the purpose of the department.' HUD is responsible for formulating national housing policy and guiding urban development. Its programs encompass a wide range of initiatives, including affordable housing programs, community development, homeowner support, fair housing and anti-discrimination enforcement, homelessness services, and more. During his announcement on Thursday, Turner revealed that the DOGE Task Force had already identified over $260 million in potential savings, emphasizing that there is more to be accomplished. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and DOGE's scrutiny of the federal bureaucracy has spurred some agencies to conduct their own investigations. Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin announced the cancellation of a $50 million environmental justice grant due to concerns about its alignment with the agency's mission. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth expressed commitment to collaborating with DOGE in reducing wasteful spending within the Department of Defense, acknowledging the need for responsible budget management





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Government HUD DOGE Waste Fraud Abuse Government Efficiency Task Force Trump Administration Elon Musk Environmental Protection Agency Department Of Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' in Compliance with Trump's DOGE OrderHUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the formation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force aimed at identifying and eliminating waste within the agency. This initiative aligns with President Trump's executive order establishing DOGE and follows Elon Musk's DOGE committee's recent scrutiny of federal agencies, including the cancellation of millions of dollars in DEI-focused contracts and grants.

Read more »

HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' Amidst DOGE ScrutinyThe Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the formation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force to identify and eliminate waste within the agency. This move comes as Elon Musk's DOGE advisory committee intensifies its review of federal agencies, leading to the cancellation of millions in contracts and grants. Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about DOGE's efforts, particularly Musk's role as an unelected official overseeing vast government spending.

Read more »

HUD Launches 'DOGE' Task Force to Eliminate Waste Amidst Scrutiny of Federal SpendingThe Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the formation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force, aiming to eliminate waste within the agency. This move comes as Elon Musk's presidential DOGE advisory committee intensifies its scrutiny of federal agencies, leading to the cancellation of millions of dollars in contracts and grants. While supporters argue that DOGE is necessary to improve efficiency and reduce spending, critics, including Democratic lawmakers, have raised concerns about Musk's role as an unelected official leading such a powerful initiative.

Read more »

HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' Amidst DOGE ScrutinyThe Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has launched a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force to identify and eliminate waste within the agency. This move comes as Elon Musk's DOGE committee intensifies its review of federal agencies, leading to the cancellation of millions of dollars in contracts and grants, many focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about DOGE's actions, particularly Musk's role as an unelected official overseeing a significant portion of federal spending.

Read more »

HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' as Musk's DOGE Scrutinizes Federal AgenciesThe Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has initiated a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force to identify and eliminate waste, following President Donald Trump's executive order establishing a DOGE program. Simultaneously, Elon Musk's presidential advisory committee, DOGE, is intensifying its review of federal agencies, resulting in the cancellation of millions of dollars in contracts and grants, particularly those focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This move has sparked debate, with Democratic lawmakers raising concerns about Musk's role as an unelected official overseeing such a significant amount of taxpayer money.

Read more »

HUD Sec. Scott Turner Launches DOGE Task Force, Already Finds $260 Million in SavingsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »