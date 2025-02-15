DOGE Service Unveils Aggressive Plan to Purge Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives from Federal Government

Internal documents reveal that the U.S. DOGE Service, a team working under President Trump, has developed a detailed three-phase plan to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the federal government. This plan goes beyond simply terminating DEI offices and positions, targeting employees across various departments, including those dedicated to civil rights and equal opportunity.

A team of workers from the U.S. DOGE Service developed detailed plans to implement President Donald Trump 's order to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the federal government . These plans aim to significantly expand the purge over the next six months. Internal DOGE documents reveal a strategy that targets not only personnel directly involved in DEI roles but also employees working in offices established by law to guarantee equal rights.

Over the coming weeks, DOGE intends to reduce staff in dozens of executive branch offices, including those dedicated to protecting employees' civil rights and investigating complaints of employment discrimination. Among the targeted groups are a Veterans Affairs office focused on ensuring equal healthcare access for all veterans and an office within Health and Human Services that provides information about the health of minority populations.The DOGE team plans to place on leave, and ultimately fire, numerous government employees who do not hold DEI positions but whose functions are deemed by DOGE to be related to DEI. The documents, however, do not clarify how DOGE intends to make these determinations. Such an approach could potentially violate the law and invite legal challenges, as acknowledged by DOGE team members. The internal documents shed light on the ambitious scope, speed, and systematic nature of DOGE's operation. Over the past three weeks, DOGE has undertaken a rapid review of federal agencies, gaining access to sensitive data and taking control of federal funding allocations. DOGE team members have identified numerous jobs and programs to eliminate that do not align with Trump's ideological views. Trump campaigned against DEI, labeling it divisive and destructive, and has recently celebrated its decline under his administration. Even before Trump took office, a DOGE team, including top aides from Elon Musk's companies with limited government or political experience, was planning actions significantly exceeding DOGE's initial mandate of reducing government size and spending.In the weeks leading up to the inauguration, DOGE positioned itself as the executor and enforcer of Trump's executive order against diversity. DOGE staffers developed a three-part plan for Trump's anti-DEI campaign. 'Phase 1' commenced on Trump's first day in office, when he signed an executive order requiring the termination of all DEI offices, positions, and programs within the executive branch within 60 days. DOGE's plan outlined the steps to be taken on Inauguration Day, including placing DEI workers on paid leave and shutting down DEI websites and social media accounts. These changes largely unfolded as DOGE had planned. The nation is currently in DOGE's 'Phase 2,' scheduled to last until Wednesday, according to the documents. This phase involves placing some employees working in statutorily required offices on leave, canceling 'DEI-focused' federal contracts and grants, and identifying workers across the government who hold non-DEI jobs but may be linked to diversity initiatives through unspecified means. 'Phase 3,' commencing on the 31st day of the administration and lasting until mid-July, involves transitioning from placing workers on paid leave to calling for large-scale firings, according to the documents. At least some aspects of 'Phase 2' appear to be underway, particularly at the Education Department. Last month, the department placed nearly 100 employees in non-DEI roles on leave after DOGE staffers discovered personnel records indicating most had participated in diversity training during the first Trump administration. As of this week, DOGE representatives at the department have directed the agency to cancel 29 'DEI training' grants totaling $101 million. It remains unclear whether any federal workers assigned to DEI roles in offices mandated by law have been placed on leave





