DOGE's Data Access Raises Security Concerns at Labor Department

Elon Musk's DOGE team has received approval to use software that could allow the transfer of vast amounts of data from the Labor Department's systems. This has sparked concerns among career employees about the security of sensitive information, particularly as the DOGE members are new arrivals with limited vetting and experience.

Many details surrounding DOGE 's actions have remained secret, though it has moved to gain access to vast amounts of data held in the computer systems of individual agencies. DOGE , led by Elon Musk , has received approval from the Labor Department to use software that could allow it to transfer large amounts of data out of Labor's systems, according to records.

This approval for Musk's team to use the file-transfer and remote access software, known as PuTTY, has alarmed some of the Labor Department's career employees.Musk has dispatched subordinates to sensitive Treasury data, a case that does not involve the Labor Department. Democrats, labor unions, and privacy advocates have filed lawsuits trying to halt data access at other government offices. Their concerns include the alleged use of artificial intelligence to analyze federal data and the potential for transferring government data outside established protocols. Such transfers could have high stakes for anyone whose information is in those databases, as it increases the chances of a breach due to more people having access to their information than originally intended.After the Labor Department approved DOGE to use PuTTY last week, two department employees said that access was put on hold, at least temporarily, due to a petition filed by several federal labor unions. NBC News was unable to determine whether Musk's subordinates at DOGE had already used the software or transferred any data. However, the possibility alone sparked concern within the Labor Department about the security of sensitive information. The two employees considered the authorization a red flag because the DOGE members were new arrivals who, in their view, lacked sufficient vetting and experience for the access they were receiving. 'We don't know who they are, and we're giving them free rein to extract whatever they want,' one employee said. 'This is completely opposite of what we'd do to protect privacy.' When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson did not directly answer questions about the software access but stated that those working with Musk were doing so in full compliance with federal law, with appropriate security clearances, and as employees of the relevant agencies, not as outside advisers. PuTTY itself is freely available for decades and some technologists, including those in government agencies, use it routinely in their jobs as a tool not only to transfer files but also to access computers remotely. However, government departments tightly control who may install and use the app on office machines because there are strict rules and laws about the security of federal data. In general, people who want to use PuTTY or other controlled software must seek permission from system administrators to ensure their use would comply with security rules.The two Labor Department employees said that five DOGE workers were approved to use two pieces of software: PuTTY, commonly used for large file transfers, and an SQL studio program, used for editing and exploring certain databases. According to records seen by NBC News, the five people were: Sam Beyda, Derek Geissler, Cole Killian, Adam Ramada, and Jordan Wick. Ramada identified himself as a DOGE employee in federal court last week, and Killian has been identified as a DOGE employee by news organizations, including NBC News. Another news organization reported Saturday that Wick is affiliated with DOGE. The names of Beyda and Geissler have not been previously reported as working for either DOGE or the Trump administration. NBC News sent emails to DOGE email addresses and others with those names and did not receive responses. The White House declined to provide further information about the five people.The Labor Department has more than 50 electronic systems that include a diverse array of personally identifiable information, according to the department’s own filings. These systems hold data for offices such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks the health of the economy; the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which enforces workplace rules; and the Employment and Training Administration, which provides billions of dollars in grant money annually, including to community colleges and apprenticeship programs. It is unclear which, if any, Labor Department databases the DOGE employees sought access to.Ramada, one of the DOGE employees, wrote in his court declaration last week that he and his colleagues would comply with all data security and privacy rules. He submitted the declaration in opposition to a proposed temporary restraining order and stated that he was one of three DOGE employees detailed to the Labor Department.





