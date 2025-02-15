DOGE Review of IRS Raises Concerns About Tax Refund Delays

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is auditing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), raising concerns about potential delays in tax refunds. Lawmakers express worries about DOGE's access to taxpayer data, while President Trump defends the IRS and its performance.

President Donald Trump's extensive efforts to streamline federal bureaucracy have now extended to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). However, it remains unclear whether these changes will affect the processing and delivery of tax refunds . Elon Musk , leading President Trump's initiative for government efficiency through his Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), reportedly sent a member of his team to the IRS offices in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

Musk's team has already implemented layoffs and restructuring in various departments.While there is no official confirmation that tax refunds will be impacted by the DOGE audit, lawmakers have voiced concerns that it could lead to delays in taxpayers receiving their due funds. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden expressed his apprehensions on X, formerly Twitter, stating, 'My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk's henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America. And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason.' Gavin Kliger, a prominent member of Elon Musk's team tasked with reforming the federal government, met with senior IRS officials at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., marking the first visit by a DOGE representative to the IRS. This follows DOGE's recent access to U.S. Department of Treasury payment systems, prompting a group of House Democrats to inquire about the confidential information DOGE requested from the IRS and the extent of taxpayer data accessed.The IRS accepts tax returns starting January 27, 2025, with a filing deadline of April 15. For those filing online and opting for direct deposit, refunds are typically issued within 10 to 21 days after the IRS processes their return. However, certain tax credits might lead to longer processing times. Paper returns typically take four to eight weeks to be processed. Tax refund delays are often attributed to inaccuracies or incompleteness in tax returns. Minor errors, such as incorrect Social Security numbers, income details, or deductions, can trigger IRS reviews and cause processing delays. President Donald Trump, on February 13, 2025, stated, 'I think that the Internal Revenue Service will be looked at like everybody else; just about everybody is going to be looked at. They're doing a hell of a job; it's an amazing job they're doing.' However, Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group, expressed concerns about the implications of an unelected billionaire and his team having access to sensitive taxpayer data, stating, 'When Americans interface with the government, there's a law in place, a privacy law, that is supposed to foreclose people from seeing it or using it for anything but (processing) these payments. And so it's incredibly problematic to think about an unelected billionaire and his team having access to it, being able to see it or change it.' Taxpayers can use the 'Where's My Refund?' tool on IRS.gov to track the status of their refunds.





