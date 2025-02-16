DOGE Recovers $1.9 Billion Misplaced by Biden Administration

$1.9 billion in HUD funds were recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process. DOGE identified the issue and worked with Secretary Turner to de-obligate the funds, making them available for other uses by the Treasury. This follows Turner's establishment of a DOGE task force at HUD to identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse.

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) announced this week that $1.9 billion was misplaced by the Biden administration. The startling discovery was detailed in a statement released by DOGE , which shared screenshots of receipts on X. According to DOGE , the funds, originally designated for financial services administration, were no longer required.

DOGE and Secretary Turner collaborated to rectify the situation, de-obligating the funds, which are now available for reallocation by the Treasury. This announcement follows Turner's establishment of a DOGE task force within the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Turner emphasized a commitment to meticulous financial management, pledging to identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. He stated that under President Trump's leadership, the status quo was no longer acceptable and that the task force, in conjunction with DOGE, would ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. DOGE has continued to highlight its successes, despite concerns raised by Democrats. On Valentine's Day, the agency celebrated its efforts in securing taxpayer savings through a poem. The poem, highlighting DOGE's collaboration with 10 agencies in terminating 586 wasteful contracts, emphasized the savings of $445 million and a ceiling value of $2.1 billion. DOGE also announced on Friday that a letter had been sent to all 50 state departments of education, demanding the removal of all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming from public schools within 14 days.





