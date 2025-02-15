DOGE Recovers $1.9 Billion Misplaced by Biden Administration, Identifies Further Questionable Spending

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has recovered $1.9 billion in misallocated funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under the Biden administration. DOGE, dedicated to eliminating wasteful spending, has also been involved in canceling questionable grants and highlighting instances of potentially inefficient financial allocation within federal agencies.

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), the Elon Musk -led group focused on eliminating wasteful spending, announced on Friday the recovery of $1.9 billion in funds that were misplaced by the Biden administration. These funds originated from the Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) and have been returned to Treasury control. According to a DOGE post on X, '$1.

9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process. These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed.' HUD Secretary Scott Turner collaborated with DOGE to 'fix the issue' and 'de-obligate the funds which are now available for other use by the Treasury.' Turner also announced the formation of a DOGE task force within his agency on Thursday. 'We will be very detailed and deliberate about every dollar spent in serving tribal, rural and urban communities across America,' he stated in a video posted on X.Turner revealed that his team had identified $260 million in savings just two days prior. DOGE has been instrumental in uncovering billions of dollars in potentially questionable spending. With the assistance of DOGE, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has canceled a Biden-era $50 million environmental justice grant awarded to an organization that espouses the belief that 'climate justice travels through a Free Palestine.' Zeldin further disclosed during a Thursday appearance on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' that the EPA also sent $160 million to a Canadian electric bus manufacturer under the Biden administration. He pointed out that the Biden administration disbursed the entire amount to the manufacturer upfront, rather than making payments as school buses were produced. Zeldin added that since receiving the funds, the company has filed for bankruptcy.





