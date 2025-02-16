The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the recovery of $1.9 billion in funds belonging to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that were misplaced during the Biden administration. DOGE attributed the recovery to a collaborative effort with Eric Scott Turner, HUD Secretary nominee under President Trump. The funds, originally allocated to Carrington Mortgage Services and Selene Finance in 2019, were de-obligated and are now available for other uses by the Treasury. DOGE leader Elon Musk Turner highlighted the significant savings achieved through this recovery.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Eric Scott Turner testifies during his Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Turner, a former NFL player, served in the Texas House of Representatives and ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said it found $1.9 billion in funds misplaced by the Biden administration that belonged to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DOGE stated, “$1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process.” The department emphasized that it “worked together” with Turner “to fix the issue and de-obligated the funds which are now available for other use by the Treasury.” The contracts, originally set aside for Carrington Mortgage Services and Selene Finance in August of 2019, were slated to provide each company with over $750 million and $830 million in payouts, respectively. DOGE leader, Elon Musk Turner, remarked, “It is astounding how much taxpayer money can be saved with even a small amount of effort.” Turner also noted that the HUD had already identified $260 million in savings prior to this $1.9 billion discovery.





