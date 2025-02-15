DOGE Reclaims $1.9 Billion Misspent by Biden Administration, Unveils Task Force for Fiscal Accountability

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has recovered $1.9 billion in misallocated funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD Secretary Scott Turner and DOGE collaborated to rectify the issue, de-obligating the funds for re-allocation. DOGE has also played a key role in identifying billions of dollars in questionable spending, including the cancellation of a $50 million environmental justice grant and the revelation of a $160 million payment to a bankrupt Canadian electric bus manufacturer.

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), an Elon Musk -led initiative focused on eliminating wasteful government spending , announced on Friday that it had recovered $1.9 billion misallocated by the Biden administration. The funds originated from the Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) and were recovered through a collaborative effort. DOGE stated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that '$1.

9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process. These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services, but were no longer needed.' HUD Secretary Scott Turner collaborated with DOGE to rectify the situation, de-obligating the funds, making them available for re-allocation by the Treasury.Turner announced the formation of a DOGE task force within his agency on Thursday, emphasizing a meticulous and deliberate approach to every dollar spent in serving communities across America. He also revealed that his team had identified $260 million in savings just two days prior. DOGE has been instrumental in uncovering billions of dollars in questionable spending. Furthermore, with the assistance of DOGE, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin disclosed the cancellation of a $50 million Biden-era environmental justice grant awarded to an organization advocating for 'climate justice travels through a Free Palestine.' Zeldin also highlighted that the EPA, under the Biden administration, sent $160 million to a Canadian electric bus manufacturer, a sum paid in full instead of in installments as buses were produced. The company subsequently declared bankruptcy after receiving the funds.





