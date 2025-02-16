DOGE Impersonators Disrupt San Francisco City Hall, Demand Access to City Files

Three men claiming ties to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) entered San Francisco City Hall demanding access to city files, citing allegations of wasteful government spending and fraud. City employees refused their demands, prompting the intervention of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and pursuing other investigative avenues to identify the individuals.

Three men claiming affiliation with Elon Musk 's controversial Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) disrupted operations at San Francisco City Hall on Friday. Authorities confirmed the men, who donned shirts referencing DOGE and 'Make America Great Again' hats, entered multiple offices around 12 p.m. local time, demanding access to city files related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud. City employees, refusing their demands, alerted the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

By the time deputies arrived, the three men had already left the building. The Sheriff's Office is currently analyzing surveillance footage and employing other investigative tools to track down the individuals. DOGE, positioned as the spearhead for President Donald Trump's ambitious plan to streamline the federal government in Washington, D.C., has been a subject of intense scrutiny since Trump's inauguration. Musk, the driving force behind DOGE, has repeatedly emphasized plans to drastically reduce agency budgets, initiate buyouts for thousands of federal employees, and even eliminate entire government departments.





