DOGE Cuts 3,600 HHS Probationary Workers, Saving Taxpayers $600 Million Annually

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk has terminated 3,600 probationary workers from the Health and Human Services (HHS) department, aiming to save taxpayers an estimated $600 million annually. DOGE conducted a thorough review of HHS employees, prioritizing critical roles like frontline healthcare providers, researchers, and emergency responders. While over half of HHS's probationary workers remain employed, the move has sparked controversy, with Democrats criticizing DOGE's approach and access to federal funds.

Three thousand six hundred probationary Health and Human Services ( HHS ) workers are reportedly facing job losses as the Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) intensifies its scrutiny of government waste . This move is projected to yield annual taxpayer savings of approximately $600 million, according to reports. Notably, over half of HHS 's probationary workforce remains employed by the agency. DOGE 's identification of crucial personnel involved a meticulous process.

Initially, the department focused on HHS's core functions, prioritizing frontline healthcare providers, scientists engaged in groundbreaking research, and personnel responsible for emergency response. Subsequently, they conducted comprehensive screenings of employee roles, including examining work history, background checks, and job titles. In cases where clarity was lacking, DOGE officials collaborated directly with individuals familiar with the employees or their respective divisions to precisely define their roles and responsibilities, according to a Trump administration official.DOGE, led by Elon Musk, has been actively pursuing government downsizing, achieving notable successes in safeguarding taxpayer funds. These efforts encompass the termination of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion contracts, the elimination of 'consulting' contracts, and the discontinuation of federal subscriptions to established news organizations, as reported. Democrats, the outlet claims, are finding themselves in a politically challenging position, forced to either condone waste, fraud, and abuse – three areas DOGE is tasked with minimizing – or oppose DOGE's initiatives. The Democrats' frustration stems from DOGE's access to the federal payment system at the Treasury Department, enabling it to monitor taxpayer fund disbursements. They are also critical of President Donald Trump's decision to effectively defund numerous agencies, such as USAID, and lay off staff members.During a Wednesday interview, David Walker, who previously served as head of the Government Accountability Office from 1998 to 2008, expressed his view that DOGE is undertaking the necessary actions while advocating for greater transparency within the department to enhance its effectiveness, credibility, and public trust, as reported by Breitbart News.





