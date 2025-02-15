DOGE Cuts 3,600 HHS Probationary Employees, Saving Taxpayers $600 Million

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has terminated the employment of 3,600 probationary Health and Human Services (HHS) employees. This move is expected to save taxpayers approximately $600 million annually. DOGE carefully excluded employees serving in critical roles during the layoff process.

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) terminated employment for 3,600 probationary Health and Human Services ( HHS ) employees on Friday. However, the department meticulously excluded individuals serving in specialized or critical roles during the process. More than half of the agency's probationary employees were retained, and the cuts are projected to save approximately $600 million in taxpayer dollars annually.

DOGE identified critical employees by first analyzing HHS's key functions, including frontline healthcare providers, scientists engaged in innovative research, and personnel responding to emergencies. Subsequently, they conducted screenings based on employee roles, encompassing work history, background checks, and job titles.In instances where clarity was lacking regarding specific roles, DOGE collaborated directly with individuals familiar with the employees or their division's operations to ascertain their exact responsibilities. While the precise process may vary for each federal agency DOGE evaluates, key functions, specialized responsibilities, and individual roles will be central considerations in every workforce reduction analysis. HHS received particular attention, especially within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with meticulous evaluation of research functions, laboratory work, and outbreak surveillance and response capabilities. A Trump administration official stated, 'Healthcare is obviously an important goal for the new Secretary, for the President. We want to make the government more efficient and want to reduce the size of the federal workforce, but we also want to make sure we’re very thoughtful about the critical functions that the government needs to perform.' Officials emphasized that DOGE does not initiate any evaluation with a predetermined cost-cutting target and there is no established order dictating which agencies are subject to scrutiny. Typically, contracts and grants are the primary mechanisms through which the federal government allocates funds. DOGE is also examining regulations, acknowledging that each agency possesses unique characteristics while focusing on commonalities across agencies.





