DOGE Cuts 3,600 HHS Probationary Employees, Saving $600 Million Annually

The Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ), tasked with streamlining government operations, has initiated significant workforce reductions within the Health and Human Services ( HHS ) department. On Friday, DOGE terminated the employment of 3,600 probationary HHS employees, representing more than a third of the agency's probationary workforce. However, the agency carefully excluded employees serving in specialized or critical roles, retaining over half of the probationary staff.

These cuts are projected to save approximately $600 million in taxpayer dollars annually. DOGE employed a meticulous process to identify critical employees. First, they focused on key functions within HHS, including frontline healthcare providers, scientists engaged in innovative research, and personnel responding to emergencies. Following this, they conducted screenings based on employee roles, work history, background checks, and job titles. In cases where clarity was lacking regarding an employee's role, DOGE officials consulted with individuals familiar with the employee or the division's work to ensure accurate assessments. While the specific process employed by DOGE may vary across federal agencies, the core principles remain consistent. Key functions, specialized responsibilities, and individual roles are carefully evaluated for each workforce-cutting analysis. HHS received particular scrutiny, especially within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DOGE meticulously considered research functions, laboratory work, and outbreak surveillance and response efforts. A Trump administration official emphasized the administration's commitment to both efficiency and critical functions. 'Healthcare is obviously an important goal for the new Secretary, for the President,' the official stated. 'We want to make the government more efficient and want to reduce the size of the federal workforce, but we also want to make sure we’re very thoughtful about the critical functions that the government needs to perform.' Officials further clarified that DOGE does not initiate evaluations with predetermined cost-cutting targets and there is no fixed order in which federal agencies are examined. DOGE's analysis typically focuses on contracts, grants, and regulations as primary mechanisms for fund dispersal within each agency, acknowledging that the specific aspects examined may differ across agencies.





