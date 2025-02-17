DOGE Caucus Races to Keep Pace with Musk's Government Efficiency Drive

The newly formed DOGE caucus in Congress is struggling to keep up with the breakneck speed of Elon Musk's efforts to reshape the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk, appointed by President Trump to lead the department, has been making drastic changes aimed at cutting costs and eliminating what he considers unnecessary programs. The caucus, initially designed to support Musk's initiatives, is now facing challenges as his approach raises concerns among some Republicans about its potential consequences.

WASHINGTON - Shortly after President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk , Republicans in Congress acted swiftly to establish the DOGE caucus to work in tandem with the administration. But so far, the lightning speed with which Musk is operating has left many lawmakers scrambling to keep up with the pace. Since Trump signed an executive order on Jan.

20 to establish the department, Musk has been moving a mile a minute to cut down on wasteful spending and eliminate what the president views as unnecessary programs. As part of those efforts, Musk has encouraged a vast array of federal workers to resign, laid the groundwork to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, and has been given access to the Treasury's payment system. The congressional caucus was initially created to assist Musk in implementing those efforts, as well as other core tenets of Trump's agenda. However, even as the caucus reportedly grows to more than 100 members, leaders acknowledge that Musk's approach is proving to be more challenging than anticipated. Some Republicans have expressed concerns about the pace and scope of Musk's changes, while others worry that the DOGE caucus is becoming too closely aligned with the billionaire's vision. The situation has created a sense of unease among some lawmakers, who fear that the department's rapid transformation could have unintended consequences.





